GENEVA — A Geneva resident has been tapped to help develop strategies to battle the global drug addiction and mental health crises, including teen suicide.
Global Goodwill Ambassadors named Benjamin Vasquez an ambassador to the United States in early October.
The organization said goodwill ambassadors are appointed to international committees to address issues that affect society on a local, national and global scale. Vasquez was named to the International Teen Suicide Prevention and International Addiction/Mental Health Committees.
The Global Goodwill Ambassadors is closely affiliated with the United Nations, African Union, European Union, Rotary International and the International Olympic Committee.
“I was nominated and appointed a Global Goodwill Ambassador through my advocacy and work in mental health awareness and suicide prevention as well as my part in founding the Institute for Middle East Peace and Progress,” Vasquez said.
He is the institute’s founder and vice president, while Said Bilani is founder and president.
Prior to his ambassador appointment, Vasquez said he met with congressional leaders, medical professionals and former President Barack Obama to discuss mental health and suicide prevention.
“Now, he will build on those past engagements to combat the addiction and mental health crises that transcend borders, and which affect his own community in Geneva, the country at large, as well as the broader globe,” said the agency.
Global Goodwill Ambassadors said its appointees undergo a lengthy selection process. Selection criteria, said the agency, include “deeds of humanitarianism and promotion of the active belief in the value of human life and the ability to contribute to humanity.”
The agency said, “Vasquez’s endeavors in advocating for these causes that he holds dear to him made him a prime candidate for selection as a Global Goodwill Ambassador. Now he looks forward to collaborating with humanitarians the world over, in pursuit of raising awareness for suicide, and working to curb the rising rate of teen suicide.”
Vasquez said the Obama Foundation is interested in working with the Institute for Middle East Peace and Progress and that he and Bilani are hopeful they will be meeting in the spring with the Obama Foundation in Chicago on their potential affiliation.
“President Bush’s foundation is also interested in getting involved with the Institute,” he said. “We are still in the process of finalizing a few more aspects of our program that will be ironed out when we return to Lebanon in January.”
Vasquez said the Institute for Middle East Peace and Progress is still in its formative stages, but that important steps have been taken.
“Our training programs for high schools are set and ready to go, and now we are working to build these partnerships with organizations as well as colleges and universities here in the U.S.”
Vasquez, a Waterloo police officer, is running for an at-large seat on the Geneva City Council.