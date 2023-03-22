WATERLOO — Walter M. Bennett will have to wait a few more hours to find out if he will be this Seneca County village's next mayor.
The Republican and Conservative candidate out-polled Democrat Gina Suffredini 326-314 in Tuesday's village election. Absentee and affidavit ballots will be counted Wednesday morning.
Suffredini would retain her seat on the Village Board if she does not overcome the deficit.
Also Tuesday, Republicans Patricia Bartran and Andrew Trahms were elected to the board over two Democrats, incumbent Lee Boise and newcomer Larry Warfel.
Check back at www.fltimes.com later today for the final tallies.