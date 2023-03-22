WATERLOO — Walter M. Bennett will become the next mayor of this Seneca County village — and, at age 39, one of the youngest.
The Republican and Conservative candidate out-polled Democrat Gina Suffredini 371-359 in the village election. Absentee and affidavit ballots were counted Wednesday morning, resulting in the same 12-vote margin there was following Tuesday's in-person balloting.
Because the margin is less than 20 votes, the Seneca County Board of Elections was set to conduct a recount later Wednesday, although the outcome is not expected to change.
Suffredini, already a village trustee, will retain her seat on the Village Board.
Also Tuesday, Republicans Patricia Bartran and Andrew Trahms were elected to the board over two Democrats, incumbent Lee Boise and newcomer Larry Warfel.
