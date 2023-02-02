WATERLOO — Political newcomer Walter M. Bennett will carry the Republican Party banner in the March 21 election for village mayor.
Bennett, 39, received 82 votes in Tuesday’s primary against incumbent GOP Mayor Jack O’Connor, who had withdrawn from the race roughly a week before, citing health reasons. O’Connor, 80, still received 33 votes.
Bennett garnered 59 votes on Tuesday. Thirty-five absentee votes Wednesday completed his total.
O’Connor received 21 votes in Tuesday’s voting and another 12 in absentees.
The stage was set for a primary when the village Republican Committee endorsed Bennett in September, prompting O’Connor to file petitions in order to force a primary.
Two write-in votes were recorded for Democratic Party mayoral candidate Gina Suffredini.
Only 117 of the village’s 1,246 Republicans voted in Tuesday’s primary election.
Bennett, a Church Street resident, will appear on the Republican and Conservative party lines.
Bennett is a technical business analyst for Alludo, a, Ottawa, Canada-based multinational software company.
There is a contested race for two trustee positions on the village board, also. The candidates are Democrats Lee Boise, an incumbent, and Larry Warfel, and Republicans Patricia Bartran and Andrew Trahms.
Incumbent Trustee Les Marquart, a Republican, is not seeking reelection.
The mayor and trustee spots carry four-year terms.
The village election is 12 noon to 9 p.m. March 21 at the Waterloo Community Center. The winners take office April 1.