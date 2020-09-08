BENTON — The Benton Fire Department will be getting more than $160,000 to replace aging air packs.
The grant of $166,666 was recently announced in a press release by U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand from New York. In this latest round of funding, more than $5 million is going to fire departments in the state through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Benton Fire Chief Brandon Palmisano said the money will be used to replace 25 air packs for interior firefighters. He added that the department applied for the grant last year, but did not get it, and had to buy used packs to replace expired ones.
“We had to buy some used bottles with life in them to be compliant,” he said. “This grant is a blessing.”
Last month, the Dundee Fire Department got a grant of more than $154,000 to replace 24 air packs.