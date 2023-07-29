GENEVA — Julie Carroll was admittedly surprised about 10 years ago when a New York state berry grower asked if hummingbirds could be used to prey on spotted-wing drosophila, a pest species new to the region but quickly wreaking havoc on the state’s $20 million berry industry.
Carroll — at the time working for New York State Integrated Pest Management at Cornell AgriTech — was at a workshop in Syracuse with colleague Greg Loeb, a professor in the Department of Entomology. The grower mentioned a magazine article quoting a blackberry farmer in Mississippi who had success in reducing SWD infestation by putting hummingbird feeders in his fields.
“This would have been one of the first workshops we gave on this invasive insect, which hit area growers in the fall of 2012 into 2013,” Carroll said. “The 2012 growing season was just a complete wreck for a lot of growers. One of the growers asked me if hummingbirds would work. I was giving the introductory talk but had never heard of this.”
While not dismissing the idea out of hand, Carroll said she, Loeb, and growers were grasping for any solutions to combat SWD.
“We were literally looking anywhere and everywhere for help,” Carroll recalled. “Greg and I were fielding all these questions. He said, ‘(Hummingbirds) might be something Julie can do research on.’ I just laughed. We literally used to joke about it at these workshops, but Greg told me I could do it.”
More than a decade later, no one is laughing after Carroll and others published a research paper showing the impact of hummingbirds on SWD. The paper also includes the work of Carroll’s research assistants, Percival Marshall and Nicole Mattoon; Loeb; and Courtney Weber, professor in the School of Integrative Plant Science Horticulture Section Plant Breeding and Genetics Section at AgriTech.
Loeb said SWD, which is native to Southeast Asia (China, Korea, and Japan), was first seen in Hawaii in the 1990s and California less than a decade later. It was later spotted in southern states — even Michigan, where it severely damaged the cherry crop — and is now found all along the eastern U.S.
“It probably found its way here in two ways,” Loeb said. “One, in California produce, which goes everywhere. The most likely way is moving along storm fronts.”
However it got here, SWD impacted fruit farmers immediately. Unlike other drosophila that infests rotting fruit, SWD infests fruit early during the ripening stage.
“They had built up by 2012, but people didn’t know about it yet. It hit very hard later in the growing season, with blueberries and fall raspberries,” Loeb said. “We had growers who had to stop picking because they were getting too many complaints (about fruit quality). All their fruit was lost. We started spraying more after that.”
In an effort to address the problem quickly, Loeb said he and growers looked at different control measures, including insecticides and studying SWD biology, including where the pests were wintering and what natural enemies they had.
“Those weren’t going to lead to any immediate remediation, but we looked at cultural practices like pruning to create a more open canopy, leading to better spraying,” he said. “We also looked at netting around plants, which is expensive.”
Then came the use of hummingbirds. Their major diet (85% to 90%) is nectar, but a hummingbird can eat up to 2,000 insects per day.
Carroll said her first year of research (2015) was inconclusive.
“In 2016 we tightened up the field research, then in 2017 and 2018 improved on things,” she said. “The results were rather promising.”
Carroll, Loeb, and Weber at first put feeders in raspberry field plots at AgriTech. Then, Carroll worked with commercial raspberry farms in the region.
The major findings of their research:
• Ruby-throated hummingbirds (the only species found in the Northeast) spent time in raspberry plantings that had feeders.
• A total of 81% of hummingbird flights to feeders showed potential for predation of SWD.
• Hummingbirds reduced SWD fruit infestation levels in all years — up to 64% less.
One of the commercial growers who put in feeders was David Stern, owner of Rose Valley Farm in Wayne County. Stern grows 40-50 types of crops on 80 acres, including organic blueberries.
Stern admits to being skeptical when Carroll approached him about the idea.
“To be perfectly honest, when Julie called up and said, ‘Hey, we have funding for this experiment to fight SWDs with hummingbirds,’ I thought it was a joke,” Stern said. “It wasn’t until Julie came to the farm and explained it to me. That caused me to take notice and want to be involved.”
Like Carroll, Stern is a believer today.
“There are a lot of other things we do. Hummingbirds are part of a very big picture, along with pruning and organic sprays we use. Hummingbirds are just part of the process,” Stern explained. “We have increased the number of feeders, although you have to clean them weekly. When you go out to change the feeders they are right on your shoulder. It’s a wonderful experience ... and we are always glad to see them when they return each year.”
“We can’t expect hummingbirds to eliminate the problem, but they are contributing,” Loeb said. “For some of these growers, they are U-pick operations and big on agritourism. Having the hummingbirds adds to that experience.”
Now retired, Carroll believes her research is part of an effective, integrated approach for growers to manage SWD.
“Hummingbirds are so pugnacious. They are really fun to be around,” she said. “Things are looking bright for the berry industry.”