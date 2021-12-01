SENECA FALLS — Bestmade Products Inc. brings $171 in state, regional and local economic benefits for every $1 in assistance being offered by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
That’s the result of a cost-benefit analysis conducted by the IDA in response to the company’s application for financial assistance.
In June, BMP paid the IDA $37,000 for 5.2 acres of land in Deer Run Corporate Park on Auburn Road. BMP owner Joe McHale has applied for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, an exemption from sales tax payments on equipment, supplies and materials, and an exemption from the mortgage recording fee. The cost-benefit analysis indicates Bestmade would save $46,000 in property taxes, $33,000 in sales tax savings and $2,000 from the mortgage tax exemption over a 10-year period, a total of $81,000.
The report says the project will create $13.88 million in benefits to the state and region. That includes payroll, property taxes and sales tax revenue over the lifetime of the business.
BMP, which builds custom-made docks, plans to invest $462,000 to build an 8,100-square-foot production and warehousing facility. The company will retain its 28 employees and add four temporary jobs.
A public hearing on the package was conducted Nov. 23. IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said no one spoke at the hearing, and no written comments were submitted.
The IDA can vote on a final approval once the State Environmental Quality Review process is completed at the town and county levels, possibly in January.