GENEVA — Elizabeth “Beth” Henderson learned about Thrive to Survive in the summer of 2016, shortly after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy.
At the time, she knew nothing about the local support organization and was hesitant to reach out. A friend convinced her otherwise.
“My friend, Gay Wright, suggested I should contact Thrive to Survive after I had my surgery, which I did, and I was given an informational packet about their programming,” Henderson recalled. “I was then contacted by a counselor who said, ‘What can we do for you? We understand what you are going through.’ From there I went to my first meeting and have been there ever since.”
Fast-forward five years. Pam Venuti, co-founder and president of Thrive to Survive, said Henderson has made it her mission to counsel fellow survivors.
“Today, Beth is more than a survivor. She is part of the TTS family and an ambassador for TTS,” Venuti said. “Through her journey with cancer she has learned so much. During group meetings, she has shared her experiences and helped other group members to stay strong and maintain hope, and know they are not alone in their journeys.”
Henderson’s journey began in August 2016, when she noticed a breast nipple was bright pink. The Geneva resident was referred by a local physician assistant to Elizabeth Wende Breast Care in Rochester, where she made an appointment for the next day.
“I called one of my best friends, Mary Williams, to take me,” Henderson said. “I asked her to bring paper and a pen to take notes, because after the appointment I would have to explain to my children — Tyrone and Debbie — what the doctor said.”
Following a mammogram, Henderson, who was 73 at the time, was told she likely had Paget’s disease (cancer of the nipple). She was referred to a local surgeon, Dr. Peter D’Silva.
“I was very nervous, and I took my brother, Dr. Gregory Kenney, with me for moral support,” she said. “He has a soothing personality and was the person who said, ‘We will make it through this.’ ”
After another biopsy, D’Silva and Henderson’s oncologist, Dr. Jessica Malone Kleiner, confirmed it was Paget’s disease.
“I broke down and started to cry,” Henderson recalled. “Hearing the ‘C’ word is very frightening.”
Because of her family history with cancer, Henderson discussed options with D’Silva before surgery. They agreed on a full mastectomy of the right breast, and as a preventative measure Henderson chose to have her other nipple surgically removed, along with a breast reduction.
While recovering at home, her children took shifts — monitoring drainage tubes and ensuring a full recovery with a visiting nurse.
Henderson noted her husband, James, passed away about 10 years earlier.
“Both Tyrone and Debbie gave up weeks of their life after my mastectomy and breast reduction. They were my support at home,” she said. “I was blessed that it was Stage 1 cancer and I did not have to have chemotherapy, radiation, or take pills. Without the support of my brother, children, neighbors, church members, close friends and prayers, I would not have had a positive attitude and outlook on life.”
Five years later, she has not forgotten the impact Thrive to Survive had on her.
“Thrive to Survive gave me so much emotional and financial support, and understanding,” she said. “They ran errands for me, I received cards of encouragement, and their overall kindness.”
Henderson explained that the organization has a program director, Karen Cardillo, who runs monthly meetings and lines up speakers on topics that include wills and healthcare proxies. Medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and home care providers, also talk to the group.
“We paint rocks, make cards, have picnics and holiday parties,” she said. “We all shine in our own way.”
“As we do for anyone diagnosed and being treated for any form of cancer in our support area, TTS has been there to help lift Beth’s spirits, reduce stress, provide support, and help her thrive through her diagnosis,” Venuti said. “The first time I met Beth was at one of our monthly support group meetings at the Geneva Public Library, and that was more than five years ago. Today, she continues to see value in our support and wellness programs, and has seen firsthand how TTS has made a positive impact.
“It is amazing to look at how our group has grown and changed over the years,” Venuti continued. “When Beth came to her first support group meeting, she was looking for help, and she received that through other survivors and through the help of our support group facilitator. Today, in addition to the support she provides our survivors, she volunteers for TTS fundraisers so that we can continue to provide our programs and services long into the future.”
Today, Henderson looks forward to her 79th birthday in December and beyond. She hopes to be a presence at Thrive to Survive for many more years.
“I try go give back to new and old survivors as much as I can by sending cards, a phone call, doing errands, participating in fundraisers, and knowing that you are there for them is the best support you can give,” she said. “There are so many people less fortunate than I was — people with Stage 3 or Stage 4 cancer. Several have passed away, and several have had their cancer come back. I still go to the meetings. I feel I just need to be there. It’s a really wonderful group and a big part of my life.”