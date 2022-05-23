GENEVA — The commencement ceremonies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges Sunday were held under dry skies, with moderate temperatures, in spite of threatening precipitation and the previous day’s searing heat.
The ceremony was moved up to 9 a.m. to avoid the worrisome rain. It was the 197th graduation for Hobart College and the 111th for William Smith College. The Colleges celebrated 506 undergraduates, 10 Master of Arts in Teaching candidates, the first cohort of 14 Master of Science in Management candidates, and one College Experience Certificate candidate through the HWS and ARC partnership program.
During his commencement address, Dr. Christopher Beyrer, a 1981 Hobart graduate, emphasized the vital role of education and critical thinking in fostering democracy, validating truth, and combating disinformation.
An epidemiologist and HIV/AIDS expert named director of the Duke University Global Health Institute recently, Beyrer discussed “the stark inequalities in healthcare access and the many inequities in our society that Covid-19 so rapidly exploited and uncovered.”
The pandemic also underscored another social ill, Beyrer said.
“Disinformation led millions of Americans to believe falsehoods, choose unproven (and in several cases dangerous) therapies over clinically tested and effective ones, and led millions to refuse vaccination with some of the safest and most potent vaccines we’ve ever had,” he said. “And this is why dealing with disinformation and misinformation, unpacking false narratives and recognizing the politicization of evidence are already a signature challenge for your generation. Critical thinking is going to matter more than ever. Your education matters more than ever.”
Beyer advised graduates that as they “go forward from this marvelous place … and take your turns at making history, it will be essential to protect the truth, to protect integrity for yourself and for others, to use your critical thinking to interrogate false narratives. … Don’t be fooled. Don’t be had. Unpack those false narratives, in whatever field of endeavor you choose, and as the saying goes, speak truth to power and defend that truth. It’s your responsibility and it’s your right.”
During the ceremony, Beyrer was awarded an honorary doctorate. Alongside Beyrer, also awarded honorary degrees to William Smith soccer coach Aliceann Wilber, the winningest coach in Division III women’s soccer; celebrated singer, songwriter and musician Eric Andersen; and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in absentia.
In her address, Colleges President Joyce Jacobsen reflected on the meaning of “consequence,” the ways in which this year’s honorary degree recipients have led consequential lives and careers, and the bravery each has shown in their “willingness to engage with life fully, to live in the moments that we are given, and to share their gifts and their lives with others.”
Student speakers Mary Mazzarella and Caleb Austin emphasized the importance of slowing down amid the chaos of the world and drawing inspiration from the people, lessons and experiences that have defined their time at HWS.