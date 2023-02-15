FARMINGTON — A bicyclist was killed Wednesday morning when she was hit by a vehicle on Route 332.
State police said the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the Route 96 intersection. The woman was biking north when she crossed into the southbound lanes and was hit by the vehicle.
Responding ambulance personnel performed life-saving measures on the woman without success. Police said the bicyclist is an adult female, but her identity will not be released family is notified.
The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to F.F. Thompson Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Police said the investigation continues.