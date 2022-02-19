WATERLOO — Bidders are being sought for the conversion of the former Main Street School into the 35-unit LaFayette Apartments for senior citizens.
Two Plus Four Construction Co. of East Syracuse plans to start conversion of the iconic, three-story school built in 1928 into apartments in early April. Two Plus Four bought the vacant school, closed in 2014, from the school district for $600,000.
Construction plans and bid documents are available by email to bwilson@twoplusfour.com or (315) 437-1808, or mwallis@syrabex.com or (315) 437-9936 or by calling the Waterloo Village Offices at (315) 539-9131.
Plans are also available for purchase at Plan and Print Systems in Syracuse, 610 Eastern Ave., Syracuse. The telephone number is (315) 437-5111. The plans can be viewed online at www.planandprint.com.
The work will include asbestos abatement, site work, landscaping, masonry, light gauge metal framing, trim carpentry, roofing, insulation, doors, windows, drywall, painting, flooring, bath accessories, postal specialties, appliances, cabinets, countertops, blinds, an elevator, plumbing, sprinkler systems, heating, ventilating and air conditioning and electric.
Contractors are asked to notify Two Plus Four Construction immediately if interested in submitting a bid proposal.
All proposals or bids should be mailed, emailed or faxed to Two Plus Four Construction by noon Thursday, Feb 24.