WATERLOO — A $6.1 million upgrade to the village water treatment plant is awaiting state approval before it goes to bid.
The Village Board approved a motion Monday allowing the bidding process to begin now with preparation of bid documents, pending approval from the state Environmental Facilities Corp. and the Health Department.
Prior to the 4-0 vote, the board was given a presentation on the project by engineer Patrick Nicoletta of MRB Group. Nicoletta said that because of COVID-19, the review of the project design by the two agencies has taken longer than anticipated to complete. Nicoletta told the board he expects to hear from the two agencies this month, which will allow the bidding process to occur in April or May.
The project involves major upgrades to the treatment infrastructure at the plant in Fayette, including the installation of a granular-activated carbon system to remove harmful algal blooms and other toxins from the water. The project will be paid for by a combination of borrowing, grants, and reserves.
Also Monday, the board agreed to submit an application to the federal Water Quality Grant Program for money to pay for the purchase of new water meters for village customers.