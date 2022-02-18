WATERLOO — Work will begin this spring on $12.7 million in upgrades to the village water treatment and distribution system.
The Village Board recently awarded contracts to the low bidders for the project.
The work will involve construction of a new, million-gallon, elevated water storage tank at Burgess and North roads on a parcel annexed into the village from the town of Waterloo.
The tank will replace a storage tank on Reed Street that was removed several years ago. It will provide improved water pressure for the village and help to meet the water needs of del Lago Resort & Casino and other new developments in the town of Tyre.
The village has a second water storage tank on East Wright Avenue.
The general construction bid was awarded to Phoenix Fabricators & Erectors of Avon, Indiana, the lowest of four bids received.
The contract for electrical work was awarded to J&E Electric Inc. of Auburn, the lowest of two bids, and the site construction contract went to Rochester Pipeline Inc. of Rochester, the lowest of five bids.
The project also includes upgrades to the water treatment plant on Kime Beach Road in Fayette on the east shore of Seneca Lake. The plant will be upgraded to install pre-treatment filters and a granular-activated carbon filtering system, designed to improve water quality and prevent Harmful Algal Booms and other toxins prevalent in Seneca Lake from entering the municipal water supply.
The village awarded the general construction bid to C.O. Falter Construction of Syracuse, the lowest of seven bids received.
The electrical contract went to Concord Electric of Rochester, the lowest of five bids. There were 133 bids received for heating, ventilating and air conditioning work. United Mechanical of Oklahoma City was awarded the contract as the lowest bidder.
United Mechanical also was awarded the contract for plumbing work, the lowest of 11 bidders.
Village officials and consulting engineers estimated the project would cost $9.1 million. But when bids were opened, they totaled $12.7 million. That caused the village to obtain additional zero-percent loans from the state.
Village Administrator Don Northrup said the project will be funded by a $9.2 million zero-percent loan from the state Environmental Facilities Corporation, $3 million in a state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant and $500,000 from the village water budget reserves.
The project is expected to be completed in 2024. Northrup said water rates will not increase for users in 2022 or 2023, but he predicted a 12 cents-per-1,000 gallon hike in 2024 when the loans have to start to be paid off.