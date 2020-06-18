SENECA FALLS — Bids for the construction of a voter-approved addition to the fire station at 43 W. Bayard St. are being solicited, and they’re due by noon July 7.
The station serves as the West Fire Station for the Bridgeport Fire District.
In February, residents of the fire district, which includes the entire town of Seneca Falls, voted 60-32 to approve spending of $1.95 million for renovations to the existing station and construction of additions to the south and west.
Plans call for a 2,540-square-foot addition to the west to house offices, a meeting room, a kitchen, and radio room. There also would be a 750-square-foot addition to the south to extend a fire truck bay and allow for more gear storage. The project includes handicapped-accessible restrooms and a decontamination area.
Bids are being sought for general construction, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and electrical work. Bidders must examine the project site before submitting a bid.
A viewing of the site occurs at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The bids will be opened and read aloud at 2 p.m. July 7 at the East Fire Station, 2528 Lower Lake Road.
The design and bid process is being handled by Beardsley Architects & Engineers of Auburn. For more information, contact jvelte@beardsley.com.
The district plans to use $400,000 in an existing Capital Reserve and borrow $1.55 million. The cost to an average property owner would be an additional $12 a year in taxes.