WATERLOO — Village trustees will go back to the drawing board after the low bid for a major water system upgrade exceeded the budgeted amount by roughly $3 million.
The Village Board budgeted $9.1 million for the project, which includes upgrades to the water treatment plant in Fayette, the water distribution system, and a new water storage tank on Burgess Road. However, when bids were opened Oct. 15, the cheapest one was $12.2 million.
“We are evaluating the next step for the project,” village Administrator Don Northrup said. “The village feels that the timing for this is critical on several fronts. We have received strong financial support from the state for the project, with a $3 million Environmental Facilities Corp. grant and 0% financing for $5.6 million of the project costs. These favorable financing terms may not be available in the future.”
Northrup said delaying or scaling down the project could result in a near-term cost reduction, but the overall price tag to residents would increase if the grant and favorable financing from the EFC is lost.
“We will continue to crunch the numbers, identify cost saving opportunities and seek out additional sources of funding,” Northrup said. “At the end of the day, if we can put forward a project that makes the most sense for the village and the region, we’ll move forward quickly.”
The village supplies water to several municipalities and water districts north and south of the village.
Northrup said the future of economic development in Seneca County will be driven by infrastructure.
“The county is strategically located and has hundreds of acres of potentially viable industrial and commercial property. Harnessing this economic potential means enhancing the quality of life for residents while simultaneously reducing the cost of living in the county,” Northrup said. “This can only happen if we make the right investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.”