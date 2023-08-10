GENEVA — When he was a kid, Karl Hunter wanted a drum kit. Instead, his father made him learn the clarinet.
Little did he know back then, in his formative musical years, that he would one day be blowing his horn at the halftime show at a Super Bowl, part of a rendition of “Go Daddy-O” with Stevie Wonder.
Hunter, 52, has played tenor, alto and soprano saxophones, as well as the clarinet, for the retro-swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy for the past 28 years. He called himself the newbie because the rest of the members have been together for 30.
The group brings its big-band sound to the Smith Opera House for an 8 p.m. show this Saturday. It is a return performance: BBVD was here in 2010, Hunter recalled. It will be the second of the group’s four shows in a row; Hunter regrets that he will not have time to do a wine tour or explore the Finger Lakes.
“I remember it was really beautiful there,” Hunter said during a telephone interview from his home in California last week.
Although the resurgence of swing waned after the end of last century, the popularity of the band, which was founded in 1989, continues. Hunter said the group, with all of its original members, has played nearly 3,300 shows, either alone or with scores of symphony orchestras in the U.S. and Canada.
The mission remains the same: “To celebrate and revitalize jazz and swing music — America’s original musical art form — and bring joy to audiences around the world,” according to the band’s website, https://www.bbvd.com/.
Hunter said he was mediocre on the clarinet until he had an extraordinary music teacher when he got to high school. He hooked Hunter up with the saxophone, and the music world opened up for him.
He studied music, primarily jazz, at California State University at Northridge and got to be friends with Glen “The Kid” Mahevka, who was already in BBVD, playing trumpet. Hunter was attracted to the band and joined. He said he just wanted to play music, enjoyed touring, and found it was “really fun to do jazz.”
He said it also forced him to do his homework about the genre. He identified Ben Webster and Lester Young, American jazz saxophonists popular in the big-band era of the 1930s and ’40s, as influences with their “warm tones of cool jazz.”
Lead singer/guitarist/banjo player Scotty Morris started Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with drummer Kurt Sodergren. The name came from blues legend Albert Collins, who signed a poster for Morris as follows: “To Scotty, the big bad voodoo daddy.” Thinking that it sounded like the coolest thing ever, the band name was a no-brainer.
The band came along at just the right time for the resurgence of swing music in the 1990s. They also were recruited for the theme song for the wildly popular show “Third Rock from the Sun,” and they played the Super Bowl halftime show in 1999 with Wonder, who was one of Hunter’s musical heroes.
“We played ‘Sir Duke’ in high school,” Hunter said. “I don’t know that there will ever again be a swing band at the Super Bowl, but it was awesome.”
On stage, where band members are sharply dressed and look the part of old-time swing masters, Hunter said he likes to go the improvisational route on some of the band’s original songs. They include “Go Daddy-O,” “You and me and the Bottle Makes 3 Tonight,” “Mr Pinstripe Suit,” and “Why Me?”
The band also covers all the usual suspects of swing, such as Cab Calloway’s “Minnie The Moocher,” which at a recent concert at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall featured a trombone solo by Andy Henderson, and Disney’s “Jungle Book” song, “I Wanna Be Like You (The Monkey Song)”, which highlighted trumpeter Marheva. “She’s The One For Me” featured solos by Mitch Cooper on trumpet and Joshua Levy on piano. “King of Swing,” which Morris wrote, is a big favorite too.
Then there’s “Diga Diga Doo,” a song during which Hunter had a solo. By all accounts, according to the review of that show written by Ed Conway for the blog Radioradiox.com, the whole show was a hit.
“It was great to see the nearly full audience sit in rapt attention as we were mesmerized by the stellar musicianship on display,” Conway wrote. “The only complaint I heard was, being in a theater, there was no room to dance.”
Hunter said BBVD’s music often brings people to their feet and they dance, when space allows.
“I remember the Smith,” he said. “It’s beautiful, but it doesn’t have a dance floor.”