LYONS — The demand for COVID-19 vaccines is outstripping supply, and that won’t be changing anytime soon — especially since the Centers for Disease Control is now recommending that eligibility be expanded to people 65 and older, as well as individuals with underlying health conditions such as diabetes.
Like other county health departments, Wayne County Public Health received its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine last week. A total of 310 doses were administered to members of the 1A Priority Group. That group includes healthcare workers, EMT/paramedics, medical examiners, coroners, Public Health staff, home care workers, long-term care staff, and nursing home residents, as well as those living in other congregate settings such as those overseen by the state Office of People with Developmental Disabilities.
Kerry VanAuken, the county’s deputy health director, said three clinics are set for this week for the 1B priority group that includes first responders — and all three are filled up.
County Administrator Rick House said 890 people had been vaccinated as of Tuesday, with more to be done the remainder of the week. He said he watched the operation at the health department on Nye Road and came away impressed. It was busy, but the process went smoothly.
He credited VanAuken for her work in organizing the effort, which he said involved not just health department workers, but county employees from a number of agencies. including directing traffic in the parking lot.
“Kerry deserves an immense amount of accolades for getting this going,” he said.
House said the county is hoping to receive another 1,000 doses from the state next week.
As with other county agencies in the region, the health department is urging patience.
“At this time, we’re are in a state of ‘react and act,’” Ryan Mulhern, the department’s spokesman, said Wednesday morning. “Our clinics will be scheduled as quickly and as often as we can and have the resources to do so. The lead time for knowing this, on our end, is very short.”
The agency posted this on its Facebook page Wednesday morning:
“We are asking residents to please be patient as you wait your turn to receive COVID vaccination. We are thrilled that so many of our residents want the vaccine. Please be aware the supply in the state and region is limited at this time. We are vaccinating priority groups with the vaccine that we have.”
Mulhern said those eligible to get the vaccine should check the department’s Facebook page. To get the latest updates, “like” the department’s Facebook page, go to your settings, and click “See posts first.” That will put updates at the top of your news feed, Mulhern explained.
Updates also will be published at web.co.wayne.ny.us.