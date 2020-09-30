GENEVA — City Council has traditionally voted each year to override the state-imposed tax cap as a precautionary measure to ensure it doesn’t get penalized by the state if it exceeds the cap for unforeseen reasons.
This year, it likely won’t be precautionary.
With significant revenue shortfalls likely well into 2021, City Manager Sage Gerling has presented a budget that calls for a 13% increase in the property tax levy — the amount to be raised by taxes — in her proposed $17.11 million general fund spending plan, well beyond the 6 percent cap allowed for the year.
Total spending under the proposed spending plan — when including the water and sewer funds — is $25.38 million.
The general fund budget calls for a $617,848 decrease in spending from 2020, achieved in part through a reduction of six staff positions through retirements this year and next and significant cost-cutting measures in various departments. All new capital projects planned for 2021 — save the already funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects — are off for the coming year as part of cost-cutting efforts.
The tax rate remains the same, $17.17 per assessed $1,000, but is not an accurate taxation picture. The city’s recent revaluation project raised the city’s revenue about $1 million.
“More than likely, everyone will see a rise in their tax bill,” Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers told Council during a budget presentation last Thursday. “Most property values did increase.”
The city said the reassessment increased property values by an average of 12.6%.
The hit to taxpayers doesn’t end there. A 4 percent increase in water rates and a 2.5 percent hike in sewer rates are also planned. Both funds suffered significant hits this year due to declining usage, along with what the city said are increased maintenance costs.
In normal times, it’s possible Council could have achieved a budget that might have resulted in a tax rate decrease, something Council outlined earlier this year as a 2021 budget goal.
These, however, are not normal times.
“We’ve had a challenging year — COVID-19, sales tax,” said Mayor Steve Valentino, who credited city staff with finding over $600,000 in reductions. Without those cuts, the tax hit would have been significantly higher, he said.
Revenues — from state aid to sales taxes — are down significantly, and the city administration is conservatively assuming lower numbers well into the coming year, given COVID-19’s expected future impact on the local and national economy.
The city expects a 20 percent reduction, or a $400,000 decrease, in state aid and a 20 percent drop in sales and use taxes, or $725,000, for 2021. The occupancy tax — levied from hotels and other lodging facilities, is expected to drop 44 percent, or $120,000.
The effects on partner organizations that have received city money in the past will be significant, Gerling said. The only two getting money under the proposed budget this year are those whose services are linked to city departments: the Geneva Public Library and the Community Compact, and in each case, they received small reductions.
The budget is now in Council’s hands, and it has the power to cut, add or move funds around at a series of budget workshops that start today, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m. Additional sessions are set for Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. However, all those sessions may not be necessary if the board chooses to adopt a budget earlier.
Council has set a public hearing on the proposed budget for its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
If no budget is adopted by Oct. 31, the city manager’s budget becomes the city’s 2021 spending plan.