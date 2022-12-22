ALBANY — Projects in Geneva and Newark received significant funding boosts this week through a program designed to attack blight and boost economically challenged areas.
The Restore New York awards were announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
In Geneva, a project to convert a 100-plus-year-old vacant building at 26 Middle St. into nine apartments — four affordable and five market-rate units — received $960,000.
Additionally, the village of Newark received $2 million toward the creation of the Newark Regional Health and Wellness Center. That funding comes on top of a previous Downtown Revitalization Initiative award of $3.3 million.
Geneva
In Geneva, developers Dave Linger and Wendy Marsh called the grant critical to their ability to perform the extensive renovations needed to convert the building into housing.
“Wendy Marsh and I are gratified that the application for the nine-unit apartment building on Middle Street was approved for Restore New York funding,” Linger said in a statement provided to the Times. “We have not had any significant communications with Empire State Development since the application was submitted by the city in October, so we honestly were not sure where this project stacked up against the many other applications which were made for the limited available funding. Every project which we undertake has its own challenges. The Middle Street project is no exception. This building is in rough shape. It was never intended for housing and has been vacant for years.”
However, Linger believes it could spur further improvements in a section of the city in need of revitalization.
“Despite the challenges, the Sixth Ward in general, and Middle Street in particular, sorely need reinvestment,” he said. “Hopefully, this will be the first of many projects that demonstrate that Middle Street is the perfect location for lakeview housing. We want to thank the city of Geneva and the City Council for their support. We look forward to making this building a local landmark and one that provides quality housing for a wide cross-section of our community.”
Newark
In Newark, the move of the longtime office and manufacturing headquarters of IEC Electronics on Norton Street into a new facility at Silver Hill Technology Park off Route 88 provided a challenge in itself. The determination by village officials: that it was in its best interest to raze the former IEC building and replace it with an 82,358-square-foot facility at a cost of $16.7 million.
The project calls for gym space, a 200-meter indoor track and space for field events, a sports practice space, pickleball courts, medical offices and other uses. It’s also proposed to be the new home for the Newark Community Center.
“The Newark Regional Health and Wellness Center will be a state-of-the-art community health and fitness facility, which will also serve as a gathering space for the community and athletic competition venue for the entire region,” the village stated in a press release. “The center represents a transformational adaptive reuse project; transitioning the former IEC Electronics site from a longstanding industrial facility to a vibrant development along the Erie Canal.”
Mayor Jonathan Taylor said that “providing modern spaces for community members and student athletes to train and compete has been central to our economic development strategy. The state’s continued support of this project will assist us in fast-tracking its development and revitalizing the vital Erie Canal corridor in the heart of downtown Newark. Special thanks are owed to Gov. Hochul for her commitment to upstate and to Wayne County leadership for their sponsorship of the project application.”
Brian Pincelli, the county’s director of economic development and planning, said the county was “very happy to be able to support this project. These investments, along with the recently announced DRI awards, will be transformational for the village and have a significant impact across the county.”
Added Hochul: “I know the impact that funding for these local improvements will have in the village of Newark, allowing visitors and residents alike to better access recreational opportunities, public spaces and other amenities.”
The region’s state legislators also lauded Newark’s award.
• State Sen. Pam Helming: “Health and wellness opportunities help foster strong communities and today’s announcement is a shining example of public-private partnerships working collaboratively to invest in this region. I applaud the hard work that contributed to the success in obtaining this additional funding and look forward to visiting the facility upon its completion.”
• Assemblyman Brian Manktelow: “Congratulations to the village of Newark for receiving additional grant funds for their Regional Health and Wellness Center. This state-of-the-art facility will serve both the body and mind of the residents of Newark and the surrounding areas. I applaud the forward thinking of Mayor Taylor for creating a community center that will stand for generations and help the village of Newark flourish for generations to come.”
The village said project design will commence soon, as funding details are finalized with the state.