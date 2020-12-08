I am one of those people who doesn’t pay bills online, or use a bill-pay function associated with a checking account. My guess is that my old-fashioned approach puts me in the minority in that respect, and rightfully so. It’s completely idiotic.
Every few weeks I buy more stamps. I told myself that when stamps cost more than 50 cents I would get smart and reconsider. Now, at 55 cents a pop, I still routinely head a block away from the Finger Lakes Times building to the Geneva Post Office.
Fact is I like going to the post office. The people at the Geneva branch are fantastic — extremely accommodating and very friendly. Incredibly, the U.S. Post Office does not get any financial assistance from the government. The post office generates its money from stamps and other products it sells. Quite simply, I want to do my small part to help them keep their jobs.
The post office in Geneva was built in 1906. The atmosphere there is like time standing still, which I like.
But what I absolutely love is the mural that is on the wall above Postmaster Vern Ficcaglia’s door in the lobby. I often stare at the detail in the artwork, and I’m in awe at the mastery of the artist. As someone who graduated from college as an art major, it partly explains my fascination with it.
Turns out I am not the only one.
When I asked the employees there about it, Heather opened up a drawer and handed me some information related to the piece. Apparently, enough people inquire about it that staffers have information at their fingertips.
The mural was a commission in 1941 from the Section of Fine Arts, Federal Works Agency, Public Buildings Administration in Washington D.C. The artist who was given the commission to produce the mural was Peter Blume. He was 35 at the time.
His family emigrated from Russia to America in 1911. They originally settled in Brooklyn.
The work was created on canvas, rolled up and brought north to be installed. Blume had not been to the Geneva area until the mural’s installation. He says he used an old grapevine that grew on his family property as inspiration, then incorporated what he deemed the landscape and sky of the region. He hoped the painting would give off a musical feel with, for example, the grapes representing musical notes.
It was installed during the day, as people came and went. Blume recalled that one man wanted to know if all the walls would be wallpapered. Others wanted to know if Blume’s work represented a particular view from the area.
Blume commented in the book “Post Offices and Public Art in the New Deal” that it was exciting (during installation) to be close to the audience. Helping that day was a janitor at the facility with the last name of Crittenden.
Blume only did one other mural commission. It was for a post office in Canonsburg, Pa.
The reality is this mural may be one of the most valuable pieces of art in the Finger Lakes — and it’s on full display, for free, six days a week.
Blume went on to have his work included in the prestigious collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Whitney Museum of American Art, and Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, to name but a small few of the many. He was part of many individual collections too, including the Rockefellers. He created his works in various styles, such as realism (mystical and social), purism, cubism, and surrealism.
I looked online and found his work has been up for auction for as much as $300,000 to $500,000.
Blume is now considered one of the great artists of America but, as one would expect, it did not come easy. In the early years, he ran a New York City subway newsstand, worked in a jewelry factory, and was a lithographer’s apprentice in order to support himself.
Blume passed away in 1992. He was living in New Milford, Conn.
Next time you visit the Geneva Post Office, as you enter the Castle Street doors glance to your left and you will see a true work of art and history ... then, perhaps, think about buying a stamp or two.