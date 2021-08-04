The accompanying photo with an inset image was taken during a recent two-vehicle accident on Route 14 in the town of Geneva. One vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto Glass Factory Bay Road, evidently unaware of an oncoming car. The ensuing crash pushed one of the cars off the road, where it plowed into eight pedestrians.
There was a massive response. With 10 victims, ambulances were needed from adjacent counties. Amazingly, there were no serious injuries. A pregnant woman was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester as a precaution.
One thing that is unique about this area is the number of volunteer firefighters, fire police, and other emergency personnel. The majority of communities in the state and nationwide are desperate for volunteers, a shortage that creates a problem for any emergency call. This particular accident was proof positive as to how fortunate we are to have these volunteers.
One person who needs special acknowledgment is Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson. Though unable to be at the scene, he was in constant communication, including with the Finger Lakes Times. Dare I say in my 30-plus-year career as a photojournalist, no other county sheriff has been so accommodating and transparent consistently. He was in contact with our reporter and knew we were on deadline when the accident scene was active but was still able to assist us before press time.
Unfortunately, four years of President Trump and his incessant claims of “fake news” have demonized our industry. It should be noted that those “fake news” claims were mostly in response to the more than 20,000 verifiable lies he told that were exposed.
Perhaps it was no surprise that after the article/photos of this accident appeared that night on our website and Facebook page, a group of people bashed us and complained about our coverage. An example of one of the tamer social media posts: “Finger Lakes Times, was it necessary to post these pictures? Clearly people are in distress, emergency crews are aiding and it appears very little discretion (once again) and sensitivity was shown by you when posting these.” When I reached out to another person who posted to counter her misinformation, she got defensive and went back on Facebook to attack the newspaper and me personally for two days.
It is not unusual for some people to dislike their local newspaper — strongly at times. And, Facebook makes it much easier to do so. In some ways, it has become the go-to place for negativity on all matters.
I find it important to look at the bigger picture. It is no coincidence that the Finger Lakes Times is a newspaper. The Times wants to provide the finest in local news and sports coverage to its readers even if that coverage is not always pretty. The reality is that we document the good, the bad and the ugly of everyday life in our four-county area. Wouldn’t it be great if all news was good? It isn’t.
But when people see something they don’t like — a story or a photo — they begin the “cancel your subscription” chant on social media, immediately forgetting about all the good stories and photos they’ve seen about their friends and neighbors.
Let me offer a similar scenario: If a vegan visits a restaurant and is unhappy that a hot roast beef sandwich is on the menu, they can’t expect the owner to get rid of that option just because they are offended by it. Do they expect the restaurant to be shut down?
I want to take this opportunity to educate readers about the rights of photojournalists. This is from the American Civil Liberties Union, which defends and preserves the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States:
“Taking photographs of things that are visible from public spaces is a constitutional right. It includes federal buildings, transportation facilities, police, and other government officials carrying out their duties. Unfortunately, there is a widespread, continuing pattern of law enforcement officers (and others) ordering people to stop taking photographs from public places and harassing those who fail to comply. One has the right to photograph anything that is in plain view. When encountering an accident scene, there are no restrictions to taking photos of the scene, the people involved, the EMTs, and police officers as long as you don’t interfere with what is going on. Law enforcement does have the right to keep you away from areas where you may impede activities or endanger safety. However, they do not have the legal right to prohibit you from taking photographs that are out of harm’s way.”
It’s always important to not in any way impede an investigation or an active situation. After 30 years of photojournalism, I am well aware of the proper protocols. That is why, as at this accident, I used a 200mm lens that forces me to shoot from a distance. In addition, I had my national press credential visible and was in possession of a New York State Sheriffs’ Association press pass. It certifies that I am “a duly accredited press employee entitled to all police courtesies.” It is signed by a local sheriff.
Too many in law enforcement and fire departments are not provided with sufficient training in media rights and relations, so it is interesting that while in the process of writing this column, a reader called in about a pickup truck that had sheared a utility pole in Oaks Corners. I headed out to it. Fire police stopped me at Cross Road. I identified myself. The Oaks Corners fire chief instructed them to tell me to go to the fire station until the scene was cleared fully. No joke.
Speaking of fire departments, there is none better when it comes to working with the press than the City of Geneva Fire Department.
I met last week with a fireman who challenged my being at the scene. He told me he also had problems with the faces being shown (in the photo) because of HIPPA laws. However, HIPPA — the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 — applies only to healthcare providers. The goal is to protect individuals’ health information (i.e. medical records). In no way is HIPPA relevant to photographing an accident scene.
Back to the question of the photo (inset) that fired up some people. The New York Post has gained quite a reputation for the graphic, sometimes bloody images, it publishes — often on the front page. They have the right to do so. The Finger Lakes Times, on the other hand, addresses these sort of situations on a case-by-case basis. What does the accompanying inset photo show? A victim’s back, another with his hands on his face, one obscured while sitting, and another just sitting. Nothing graphic was pictured. No one suffered serious injuries. Had it been more graphic, it’s unlikely the photo would have been published in the FLT.
We believe in ethical journalism and integrity.
Considering our mission is to provide fast, accurate and informative news, this was an opportunity to do just that. And, with more than 13,000 hits on our website in the first 12 hours it was posted, it obviously was a photo of immense interest. The accident story itself had 6,341 page views on the first day alone. The next closest? A murder case with 542 views.