Talk about a crappy job. That is only meant in literal terms, however. In reality, it’s the perfect job for Angelique Francis of Manchester at this time in her life.
I met with the 66-year-old last week while she was working. I had no idea what to expect. Angelique is a kind, mild-mannered, soft-spoken, bespectacled woman who once had a career as a librarian. I hate to stereotype her, but she fits my image of a librarian. Perfectly.
Of course, when juxtaposed against what she is doing now, it’s quite thought-provoking.
What is she doing now? She is in the business of feces, which also is known as poop, poo, crap, defecation, excretion, dung, stool, deuce, No. 2, scat, doo-doo and, lastly, the humorous meadow muffin (I should add that a photojournalist has few chances in their career to write such a sentence).
Angelique lived in California for a long time before relocating to Ohio in 2000 due to a job opportunity for her husband. In Ohio she started up her pooper-scooping business as a way to get some exercise. It forces her to get up, out and moving during the cold months instead of hibernating. She found that not only did people appreciate her services, but that she was making money too.
Personally, I love it when people happily take on things that others might find beneath them. It speaks to one’s character.
So, when the couple moved to Ontario County in 2019, Angelique questioned whether or not to continue the business. Her reservations about it included living in a rural area where clients might be farther away, and the cost of gas, advertising, etc., might not make it worthwhile financially. But that strong desire to have a reason to get up and out to exercise was more than enough motivation.
As a result, our area is now blessed to have Watch Your Step Solutions among us.
There is a larger business of this type in Dansville, Livingston County. They are friendly competitors. In fact, the owner there has become a mentor of sorts for Angelique. She often refers her clients to Angelique if they are in this area or if she is overbooked.
I am a lifelong dog owner/lover. In fact, I get the additional joy of being able to take Grover to work with me each day. He is quiet, well-trained and loved by my fellow employees. But, of course, he poops — sometimes twice a day. I am well aware of the staredowns I get if I forget to have a bag with me to pick it up and discard it.
When I lived in Saratoga over 20 years ago, I had a big front yard, over 100 feet long. It seemed to be the go-to spot for all the neighborhood pooches — twice daily. By the time the snow melted, my yard was a massive minefield of poo. Lots of it. Not any fun to clean up, by the way.
Not surprisingly, this time of year — before the first spring grass is cut — is a busy season for Angelique. This is a time when any dog owner can best appreciate her efforts. It is also when her husband will help out.
Her pricing is based on whether it is the winter thaw cleanup, how many dogs and what size they are, and, of course, how big the yard is. The rest of the year, price is based on a monthly fee, where she will come every week. If a month happens to have five weeks, customers get the last week for free.
The house where we met last week (pictured) didn’t have too large a yard, with one small dog. They pay $50 per month.
What happens to the poop? It is bagged and placed in the homeowner’s garbage can. If a can is not outside, she simply leaves the bag, often near the garage door.
Angelique is quite busy right now with 14 different routes. She is able to fit in a few new clients if they are along one of her routes. Since business is so good, I would imagine the closer to Manchester, the better for the chance of being added.
Her clients run the gamut from those who live in mobile homes to others in mansions, to those who are financially well off to those who are not. Some of the reasons she’s hired include some who have a gag reflex performing such a task to others who have health issues and aren’t quite mobile enough. Still others might find it a nice luxury. And, I would guess, some other dog owners are lazy. Whatever the reason, Angelique benefits.
Here is a testimonial from a Christy in Shortsville: “I have been waiting years for a reputable dog waste company to be in my area. Before I found ‘Watch Your Step Solutions’ I was paying anywhere from $200-300 due to the distance, for a service to come to my home. Angelique is very personable, and more than just a business. She takes the time to visit with you and your fur babies and enjoys doing it. I have been using Watch Your Step Solutions for a year now and I wouldn’t chose anyone else. The yard always looks like we don’t own any animals. I don’t think any other business could compete with her prices or her personable manner.”
Interested in the pooper-scooper service? Contact Angelique at www.watchyourstepsolutions.com. Tell her Grover sent you.