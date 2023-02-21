Bonnie Clawson loved her job as a corrections officer at the Yates County Jail. The 58-year-old Penn Yan resident started part time in 2004 and was hired full time in 2006.
After previous careers as a hairdresser and bus driver, this job put her in a position to be able to own a home and drive a new vehicle. She says she was glad to work overtime when asked.
However, in 2018, her life began to descend into a free fall.
She was diagnosed with Barrett’s esophagus, a complication from years of chronic acid reflux issues in which normal tissue lining in the esophagus changes to tissue that resembles the lining of the intestine.
When we swallow food or liquid, it automatically passes through the esophagus to the stomach. The lower esophageal sphincter, a ring of muscle at the end of the esophagus (where it joins the stomach), keeps stomach contents from rising up into the esophagus. With reflux, stomach contents flow backward into the esophagus, whose lining is not protected from the acid.
She had what she feels was life-saving surgery in February 2018 and returned to work not long afterward.
March 5, 2019, proved to be a day that changed her life forever.
That afternoon, a drain in one of the cell blocks was clogged. Inmates had to be relocated and a maintenance man was dispatched to unclog it. A CO had to be there because the man is a civilian, and Bonnie says she was that CO. The man proceeded to pour a blue, crystal-like material down the drain; within seconds, a chemical reaction caused the contents to explode upward and out of the drain. The noxious matter created toxic fumes.
Bonnie immediately said, “Oh, we gotta get out of here.” She was unable to leave until the maintenance man left first.
She had inhaled the fumes and could feel her lips and throat burn. She says she tried her best to radio for help but had no voice. She headed to the bathroom and started drinking copious amounts of water — but later found out that was the worst thing she could do, as it pushed the noxious stuff further down her throat and into her stomach.
Did her supervisors do anything to assist? She claims she begged for relief of duty but was instructed to go back through the cell block again for routine checks — every 15 minutes — even though the block was empty of inmates.
Bonnie said the next day she headed to her primary physician with Finger Lakes Health, Dr. Vy Le. She says the doctor offered no diagnosis other than her throat was inflamed, telling her to take a few days off.
When contacted for this story, Le’s office referred all questions to Lara Turbide, vice president of community services at Finger Lakes Health.
Bonnie says she saw Dr. A. David Peter in Canandaigua two weeks later to get a second opinion. She returned to work that same day, March 19.
Dr. Peter conducted an endoscopy on March 29 and referred her to Dr. John Centonze, an ear, nose and throat specialist. Dr. Centonze would find a polyp in her larynx and recommended surgery.
The jail halted her pay at the end of April 2019 because her job required a lot of radio communication, which she was unable to do loudly or clearly enough with any consistency.
According to Bonnie, surgery was her only option since the damage had been done once she walked out of her primary physician’s office without initial treatment. After much speech therapy, it took almost a year before Dr. Glenn Schneider in Rochester performed the surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital in February 2020. She still struggles to speak, and what little voice she has is raspy and sometimes hard to decipher.
According to Bonnie, in September 2019 the county paid her back wages. She wound up receiving three years of tax-free salary while she was out of work. However, because she was unable to work Sheriff Ron Spike eventually filled her position as a CO.
In August 2020, the jail wanted her to retire on disability (with benefits), but an independent doctor claimed she was not disabled because she might be able to do something else at the jail. She languished without work because no other jobs were available there and was paid through the county’s 207-c (workers’ comp) program.
In June 2021, the county sent her to a second doctor and requested all of her medical records back to 2018, when she had the first esophagus surgery. She says they were trying to show it was actually the first esophagus surgery that disabled her, not the chemical exposure.
Bonnie says she authorized her primary doctor to send the records regarding the esophagus information to all the doctors and the state retirement office. That is not what happened, though. Instead, 49 pages were sent, including her complete medical records from decades. They included some extremely sensitive, personal things that no one had any right to read or see. Bonnie feels it was a major Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) violation.
Bonnie alleges her records also were supplied to Spike. Spike declined to comment for this story, citing the possibility that Bonnie’s case could still be litigated.
The HIPAA debacle has put Bonnie in an emotional tailspin and has resulted in increased depression and medication. She has been seeing a therapist for four years now.
Bonnie claims her doctor’s office offered her a $2,000 settlement. And, there was some early confusion about malpractice insurance issues.
I reached out to Turbide, who replied quickly with this short statement: “All our doctors do have malpractice insurance.”
Bonnie retained attorney Ian Kaufman, who lives in Florida but has office space in the Rockland County village of Airmont. Bonnie says Kaufman took the case with the understanding that he’ll get a percentage of any settlement.
So what is the current status of Bonnie’s situation? Her last paycheck was in early December 2022. She received a letter from New York state retirement in November 2022 confirming she is permanently incapacitated from performing her duties, but was told it could take six months before her benefits are activated. She also is waiting to be approved for disability benefits from the Social Security Administration. That likely will take a while too.
Right now, Bonnie has no income other than $177 in monthly SNAP benefits. She does have Medicaid. She gets assistance with her energy costs from HEAP. She is falling behind on her mortgage and car payments.
What happened to all the money paid by the jail/county? She needed to pay back a generous neighbor who bailed her out with a huge loan when she wasn’t drawing a paycheck — and, unfortunately, the home she owns has been a mess. After buying it she discovered major problems. She hired a second engineer/inspector to check the 25 items looked at by the initial inspector, who had OK’d them before she purchased the place; the second inspector found 23 of the 25 were in violation and needed repairs. It has cost her big bucks to remedy.
It is important to give readers a peek into what Bonnie’s current health situation is. Besides the speech issues, her acid reflux has started to come back. She often has to sleep in an upright position. She is unable to eat any solid food, and the food she can eat takes a longer time to swallow and digest. For example, if she eats mashed potatoes it has to be slowly. If she eats too fast, it will back up in her throat and clog it. Her diet is now gluten-, sugar-, and dairy-free. She admits to really missing a good steak, along with lasagna and bread.
Bonnie also takes lots of medication. All of her pills need to be crushed to make them easier to swallow.
In the last year, she says she has gained over 70 pounds. Given her diet it seems hard to believe, but with foods like pudding and other things that are easy to swallow, combined with a more sedentary lifestyle, the calories add up.
She keeps busy crocheting blanket squares (pictured) and is quite handy around the house, having done most of her own interior carpentry work.
Her health may never improve, so the question is who, if anyone, should be responsible for any damage done to her? The jail/county for using dangerous chemicals? Her doctor for allegedly violating HIPAA regulations and failing to provide treatment when it was needed?
For now, what keeps her spirits alive are her two grandsons and her trusty Shih Tzu companion, Bailey.