I would marry you a hundred times.” Those were the words of Bill Cole, 57, to his then-girlfriend, Sara Murray, 51.
Each had been married and divorced. After they met, they settled into a nice, blended family situation. They had discussed marriage — casually — at times, but some at this age don’t see the urgency in heading to the altar.
It was 2018, about four years into their relationship, that the subject of marriage came up again. It’s when Bill, who resides in northern Kentucky, uttered the above quote and made it his mission to complete.
He told Sara that he thought they should get married in Memphis, Tenn., on March 17 of that year. It was a ruse of sorts. He convinced her to go with him to Chattanooga on Feb. 9 to get a wedding license and have some photos taken, which meant getting dressed up. So, the next day, a photo shoot was planned, along with dinner in a special, 100-year-old restored railroad dining car that was added to the train.
What Sara didn’t know was Bill had had an engagement ring made. He would get down on one knee and ask her for both to be engaged and get married right then, at the same time.
Bill admits he is a very sentimental guy. Sara says she is a bit of an introvert. So, the fact that he is a take-charge kind of person with all the arrangements is fine with her.
Wedding No. 2 was a celebration for family and friends, many of whom were unaware of Wedding No. 1 and its back story. It took place in Campbell County, Ky.
A couple of years later the couple were invited to sail on the Caribbean on a catamaran that her father had. Wedding No. 3: They were married by the captain of the boat, in international waters.
For those who might be wondering, the couple are not renewing vows each time. Rather, they are getting remarried, legally, each time, with new licenses recorded. Officially, the marriage of record is the first one.
Wedding No. 4 was a simple affair along the roadside of Route 66 in a neighboring state. It should be noted that although they have a marriage license from it, that particular state has wording that indicates being remarried to someone may not be copacetic.
Last year around this time, Sara and Bill headed to Cleveland. They were able to get married (Wedding No. 5) at the original house from the movie “A Christmas Story.” Bill rented it, and they exchanged wedding vows in front of the leg lamp — which has plenty of significance to those familiar with the film.
That brings us to Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Seneca Falls. Interestingly, Sara and Bill claim that Wedding No. 6 might be the most special one to date. What made this one great were the people.
They were overwhelmed by the generosity of all who became aware of their plans and the true sense of happiness all expressed for and to them. They certainly were not interested in overshadowing other events going on during the It’s a Wonderful Life Festival, so they were amazed to see many of the movie’s characters that roam Seneca Falls streets throughout the weekend attend their ceremony.
Even the town’s deputy clerk came with a gift.
The ceremony was officiated by Justice Kathy Jans-Duffy on the Bridge Street Bridge that is so significant in the movie.
Why did the couple come here? The movie has always been something special to Bill, who, since he was a little kid, would watch it every year with his mother. He says he has seen it a over hundred times. Sara had seen it far fewer times, but who doesn’t absolutely love the film?
When Bill saw that it was the 75th anniversary of the movie, he knew this was their next adventure.
Until the actual ceremony, while in Seneca Falls the duo wore strings on their ring fingers as a nod to the movie character Uncle Billy, who did the same because he was forgetful. The wedding couple cut them off at the ceremony and replaced them with their traditional rings.
Of course, now they get suggestions from many for future weddings on their way to 100. They include Niagara Falls — and my suggestion, since they live in Kentucky, the Kentucky Derby.
Both say that for each wedding they still find themselves just as nervous, teary-eyed and excited as the first.