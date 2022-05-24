John Lord, 73, is a problem solver, the kind of guy you want to contact when unusual situations arise and you’re having a hard time pinpointing someone who can help you out.
For example, the Finger Lakes Times published a feature photo last year of the Waterloo resident repairing an antique vase that was in pieces. A few years back, I featured him in an article about a guy who was born without a good part of one arm below the elbow. Lord and John Phillips of New York City created a way for the client to connect a variety of kitchen utensils to his prosthetic device. The utensils are basically popped in and locked into place.
Then there was what Lord feels was the project of a lifetime. He was asked to clean and restore an historic mosaic in Clifton Springs. He still beams when talking about the experience of working on “Christ and His Disciples.” It was created by Louis Comfort Tiffany, of Tiffany jewelry fame, and hangs in the chapel of the Sanitarium Apartments Building. It was believed to have been displayed at the 1900 Exposition Universelle in Paris.
How did it end up in Clifton Springs? The Clifton Springs Press wrote, back in the day, that shortly after the death of Dr. Henry Foster, Mr. and Mrs. Myron Buck, who were summer residents from St. Louis and close friends of Dr. Foster, were in New York City. They stopped in the Tiffany Studios to see if they could find something as a fitting memorial to the doctor. They were shown sketches of the “Last Supper.” They found it to be “something very special” and purchased it.
Dr. Henry Foster was known for his “Water Cure” here in 1850.
The mosaic is of favrile glass, which gives the effect of brilliant color without light passing through the pieces themselves. It is six feet high by 16 feet long and cast in concrete.
Involved in the creative arts for most of his life, you can understand how meaningful that opportunity was for Lord.
He went to Finger Lakes Community College to study art, then moved on to Buffalo State and, finally, Syracuse University, where he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree.
Always working on something, Lord has been able to be true to his creative self by taking on tons of jobs over the decades — substitute teaching, helping restore boats at Barrett’s Marine, and more — to leave him time to embrace the art side of his life. Lord still lives on the same property he grew up on in Waterloo, by the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, but in a much larger second home he built.
So, what is the guy doing these days as an septuagenarian? His latest effort has been creating some memorial plaques for a couple of stained-glass windows at the United Methodist Church in Waterloo. Interestingly, they are the first two to be done for the very old-stained glass windows there. I am not sure that many people even know the opportunity exists at many churches to provide such a loving and memorable recognition.
It also can be noted that a portion of this stained-glass window also was created by Tiffany.
Lord not only designed the plaques to be inserted, but created the bracket system to keep them in place.
Have an old painting that has varnish and dirt that has dulled the image? Lord can bring it back to life. Old furniture-related problems or a sculpture that needs repair? Have something else that seems challenging to fix or correct? While others might shy away from the difficult tasks, those are the ones that Lord finds intriguing.
I have photographed him most often, over the years, working onsite at various churches and their stained-glass installations. Maybe it is just a coincidence his surname is Lord.
Contact Lord at lordjohn657@gmail.com.