Times are tough. In my nearly two decades writing this column, I have touched on this sentiment probably a dozen times. Each time, it was neither crying wolf nor hyperbole.
Covid, though no longer a main story in the news, is still very much with us — and sporting new variants. It is the main culprit behind the now-clogged supply chain of goods that has made some things hard to get and most more expensive.
Gas prices have surged upward. The war in Ukraine is hurting the world economy, especially since Ukraine is a leading exporter of wheat. According to the World Bank’s April 2022 Commodity Markets Outlook, the war in Ukraine has altered global patterns of trade, production and consumption in ways that will keep prices historically high through 2024, exacerbating inflation.
As harmful as inflation is here — it’s currently above 9% — most other countries are experiencing the same thing.
Its easy to blame President Biden or former President Trump, but the reality is these uncontrollable circumstances would have created the same situation no matter who was in the White House.
Fortunately, the residents of Geneva have people and organizations that are not turning a blind eye to the struggles many folks are facing.
One great example is the Geneva Community Center.
Some may still be under the impression it is an extension of the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, and that it serves only as an afternoon and weekend place for the kids.
Far from it, actually.
Executive Director Chris Lavin, who has been in charge at the community center for seven years, quietly has transformed it into a vital resource for Genevans and beyond. Lavin realized that if you truly want to help families who are facing major issues in life, it was important to go beyond the afternoon programs for the kids and into the homes (figuratively) to help address those problems.
A big one is food insecurity. We live in the wealthiest country in the world but are suffering from the beginnings of a food crisis and shortage. The last time this happened was during the Great Depression of the 1930s. If it isn’t enough that the issues listed above contribute to the situation, let’s not forget climate change and the severe drought encompassing many parts of the U.S.
Lavin has arranged a partnership with Foodlink of Rochester. On the first and third Thursday of each month, a truck arrives (accompanying photo) with about 8 tons of fresh vegetables, fruit, and sometimes chicken and beef. Distribution starts at 11 a.m. Cars started lining up at 6 a.m. last week and eventually extended north on Carter Road toward the North Side Fire Department. Everyone in approximately 200 cars received goods that included bread donated by Freihofer’s and milk from Cornell.
For those who are disabled, older or unable to take time off from work, food was delivered by community center staffers and other volunteers. For a family of 2-3 people, the food sometimes can last two weeks.
According to Lavin, Foodlink has agreed to help out in perpetuity. That is a beautiful thing.
Because food insecurity has become such an issue, GCC now owns two large walk-in coolers through the generosity of a $50,000 donation (right inset photo). They are in what was once an art room at the center. Much like the music studio that once existed at GCC, the space has been converted to serve as a better use of the center’s assets. The studio is now a counseling center. It offers six free sessions with licensed counselors (through a partnership with Ontario County), and again through the generosity of funding by others.
Lavin, a Hobart College graduate, has reached out for help funding a tutoring program for kids. The program uses HWS students, who get paid for their services. Usually meeting twice a week, a few tutors are also working there this summer.
This incredible transformation at GCC is helped greatly by grants that Lavin applies for and receives. As a guy who worked in journalism for many years, Lavin’s writing skills are working wonders in this regard.
The story doesn’t end there. In fact, in a way it goes back to a beginning.
A program called the First 1000 Days has been developed to assist parents rich and poor with the caring of their infants after birth (left inset photo). Diapers, baby formula, groceries and other necessities are given out, or even delivered if need be, to help take the pressure off during a stressful time. In addition, in the mornings the gymnasium is turned into a baby wonderland, a place where kids can interact and play while parents can chat with others while enjoying a free breakfast and coffee.
It is clear that the Geneva Community Center is aware of the urgency many families are facing regarding many things while living on tighter budgets. Many more things are in the works to help.
Though no longer just a Boys and Girls Club as we once knew it, the GCC has evolved into a major nonprofit organization that cares for the welfare and health of the residents — young and old alike — with nobody ever being turned away.