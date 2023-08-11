Susan Cato Lockhart, 61, knew from an early age she wanted to have a career working with horses.
The daughter of a minister, the family traveled a lot but she was able to attend four years at one high school in Aikens, South Carolina. That area is well known for horse farms.
She owned and cared for a couple of her own horses- for fox hunting and show events (top inset photo). She even had aspirations of being a thoroughbred racing jockey.
In her senior year of high school she put a classified ad in a horse racing trade paper asking if anyone had an entry level job for her.
A woman from Pennsylvania responded back.
Literally a day after graduation she packed up her stuff and headed north to Chadds Ford in beautiful Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She was 18 years old at the time.
Susan started from the bottom up and realized there was so much she needed and wanted to learn about the industry. She worked hard and long hours with others she met, where she was introduced to a diverse community with some from other countries here on work visas.
She learned tons and loved the experience, especially galloping horses in the mornings during training hours.
It was while there that she entered the Winterthur Point to Point steeplechase race. She fell and her horse fell over a jump. Susan fractured her skull. It resulted in her returning to South Carolina for a couple of years to fully recover.
But that did little to stop her. She would next travel to Keystone Racetrack in Pennsylvania and pick up jobs working for veterinarians, trainers etc..
One was Michael Lecesse who was fairly early in his training career. The two would eventually marry and have three kids. They relocated to the Finger Lakes in 1985. Lecesse still trains and races horses here. The two are no longer together.
She was able to gain employment here in the 1990’s with James Bond, a trainer that has gone on to considerable success that included Traver’s Stakes winner Will’s Way.
Susan’s tenure at Finger Lakes Racetrack has seen her take on many roles. She had one career race as a jockey on a horse named Girlie Whirlie. Other positions included: pony girl, morning works galloper, clocker, program coordinator, paddock judge, steward and her current position placing judge.
What does the job of placing judge entail? I got a firsthand look when I visited her at work last week high above the grandstand in the “crow’s nest” where she works along side two other placing judges. In short a placing judge works in a station above the finish line placing horses in order of finish and posting information on the tote board. If the judges are not unanimous in their decision, or if there is a close photo finish or an objection, the placing judges will dispatch the race’s photographs and video to the stewards for an official ruling.
If anyone has any questions about the integrity of the running of the races, I can assure you all these folks take their jobs very seriously and their is a system in place that seems fail-proof.
Many of those who work at Finger Lakes fill in at other positions when needed. For example Susan will fill in as paddock judge and also is accredited to fill in as a steward.
But for now she is very happy in her job as placing judge and hopes to be doing it for years to come.
At one time she served as owner representative on the Finger Lakes HBPA Board of Directors. There she was an advocate for assistance, health and safety and pushed hard for for a new horse ambulance. She was also instrumental in making sure a veterinarian was on site during morning training hours.
Currently the racing schedule at Finger Lakes is only Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. As a result Susan has another job outside of the track. On the days racing occurs, you will find Susan at work at 8:30am and not getting home until 1am from her other job at a manufacturing company.
She fortunately has weekends off.
Susan is an animal lover at heart. She owns six dogs, three horses and a cat. Two of the dogs are Borzois- a Russian breed of hunting dog of sighthound type. Over the years she has entered her dogs in conformation shows (bottom inset photo). Another of her dogs, a smaller terrier type mix is training for agility competitions.
If that wasn’t enough. she likes to paint and was even commissioned to paint 2005 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide for the winning jockey’s agent.
Finger Lakes Racetrack is a community in itself and the people behind the scenes are passionate about the sport, dedicated with a strong work ethic and are interesting people with each having a unique story to tell.