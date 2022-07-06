On July 4, the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn was held. In the last two decades it has likely become the most famous of all the competitive eating events — and there are many (pizza, poutine, ice cream, jalapeño, shrimp, bacon and oysters, to name just a few).
Joey Chestnut, 38, the most well-known of all hot dog eaters, won for the seventh consecutive year and holds 15 Champion Mustard Belts. It should be noted that Chestnut’s 15th title overtook tennis star Rafael Nadal’s 14 French Open titles for the most championships in a single event — that according to ESPN.
I find the contest fascinating. The over-the-top spectacle that goes with it can only be found in America. My partner Kim finds it repulsive and refuses to indulge me in watching it together.
Some basic info about the competition: The winner is awarded $10,000 out of a $40,000 purse for men and women. Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, the world’s No. 1-ranked eater, was coming off a world-record performance in 2021, when he ate 76 hot dogs (and buns) in 10 minutes. This year he ate 63.
Any entrant who vomits during the contest is automatically disqualified.
Chestnut has a long list of world records that includes eating 182 chicken wings in 30 minutes, 53 soft beef Taco Bell tacos in 10 minutes, and 55 glazed donuts in eight minutes. However, it is the high profile of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest that has made him a celebrity.
Johnny Rivers of Penn Yan is far from a celebrity, but he shows a liking for the hot dog too.
The 72-year-old opened up a hot dog stand called Three Rivers’ in the village last year. It is not a reference to anything Pittsburgh; rather, it pays homage to three generations of his family.
Rivers can be found in the alcove entrance area to the Keuka Candy Emporium on Main Street six days a week, from 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Kudos should be given to the good folks who own the candy business — the Ingericks — who have allowed him to set up shop there, undercover from any rainfall, etc., and free of charge. It also has given Rivers the luxury of not having to transport his hot dog cart to and from home each day.
A military theme prevails around his cart area, including one of the candy store’s front windows that include, among many things, military flags. Turns out Rivers and the Ingericks both have kids in the service right now.
Rivers, originally from South Carolina, became familiar with this area while passing through to visit relatives in Rochester and friends in Toronto in 1975, after the Vietnam War, where he was part of the 82nd Airborne Division. He routinely wears an 82nd Airborne hat on the job here.
He settled in Rochester after Vietnam, where he maintained some employment with the military, along with some other jobs as a cook.
He moved to Penn Yan in 2016.
It was actually his 9-year-old daughter, the youngest of four kids, who was the inspiration for his hot dog stand. She was telling her dad that she wanted a big fancy car. He advised her to start working and save money. He told her that maybe by the end of high school she could buy the car she wants.
He suggested a lemonade stand. She suggested a hot dog stand. It was such a good idea that he ran with the idea and Three Rivers’ was born.
In addition to hot dogs, Johnny also sells sausage, bratwurst, clam chowder on Fridays, chili, and mac and cheese.
Rivers remains in mighty good shape; there is nary a chair or stool to be seen near his stand. In fact, he’s on his feet the whole day.
In addition, he donates a portion of his proceeds to charity — and, it should be no surprise it goes to VA-related organizations.