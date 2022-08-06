(Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part Bigger Picture)
In February I received a letter from John Coffer extending an invite for me to meet up sometime in rural Dundee. I knew a little bit about him prior and had some preconceived notions about the guy and his life as a tintype photographer.
I have to admit that those notions were quite misplaced and wrong. In over 15 years of writing some 400-500 “Bigger Picture” columns, dare I say Coffer is one of the more interesting and unique people I have interviewed. We finally met face to face two weeks ago.
Tintype photography predates film. It was invented in 1851 and allowed photographers to take a photo and hand over the image to a client in about 15 minutes. This form of photography became popular with itinerant photographers, who would work arrivals and fairs. In addition, thousands of tintype portraits were created of Civil War soldiers for their families.
Coffer, 70, was born in West Virginia and shortly after moved with his family to Las Vegas. After graduating from high school he headed to Florida. He had an interest in oceanography and marine science, went to college for two years to study and then found himself deep sea diving and working on offshore oil rigs.
But the lifestyle didn’t suit him nor did the philosophy of the industry’s focus on money and oil. As he tried to find his path in life he took a job as a monorail driver at Disney World. Boredom had him looking for yet another job, which is not all that unusual for young folks trying to find themselves.
He saw a newspaper ad for studio photographers. With no experience or background, he was hired to take portraits of school bands and choirs along with high school senior portraits.
But a funny thing happened one day in 1976 when he went to the bank to cash his paycheck. He passed by a shop that bought and sold cameras. In the window was an old wooden view camera. For some odd reason he says he knew right then that the camera was going to change his life. He bought it for $50.
And yes, it would be life changing.
However, it was far from easy. His wooden view camera was obsolete as nobody was doing the antiquated photo technique of tintype any longer. Nor was there much accurate, detailed information available to properly learn the process.
He went to the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. to do research only to discover limited info other than old photo manuals that were, Coffer says, difficult to understand. Lots of complicated chemical terms for a novice.
What he did realize was that tintype was becoming a lost art, and he could be on the ground floor of resurrecting it. It was his new purpose in life.
He eventually perfected the tintype process, but it took six years, most of which he spent learning on the job.
What was that job? Itinerant, nomadic tintype photographer. To accomplish that required traveling to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to buy a buggy/wagon and convert it for travel to use as his home and photo studio. Of course a horse was needed too. That also was purchased there, and Coffer was taught the basics of driving the wagon and caring for his cherished horse, Brownie (who died in 2005 at age 35).
He sold most of his possessions and put in storage the remaining few. Coffer was on the road in 1978 with no particular destination in mind. He started with only $125 in his pocket.
Monday: Part II — A fascinating life on the road and after