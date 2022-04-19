It is no coincidence the above headline is running two days after Easter. Sunday’s Mass at St. Francis de Sales Church in Geneva is significant to the end point of this story.
This past Christmas, Jim Greco and seven others celebrated a dinner together. About a day or two later, his wife Marlene, 74, started to feel ill. She tested positive for Covid-19 and, as a precaution due to her age, went to Geneva General Hospital where she received treatment. She was released Jan. 4. She continued her recovery with some basic home health care.
On the day prior, Jan. 3, Jim, 76, also was admitted to GGH with what started out as fairly mild symptoms. He also tested positive for Covid-19.
Neither Jim nor Marlene had been vaccinated at that point.
No one else from that Christmas dinner fell ill.
Things started to go downhill fairly quickly for Jim. His oxygen level decreased. He developed covid-induced pneumonia. Breathing became difficult.
Doctors conferred with him about intubating him — a very serious step that involves inserting a breathing tube into the lungs. It can be a life-and-death situation for many, especially those with pre-existing conditions and/or the elderly. I am sure many are familiar or have read about similar circumstances the past two years.
Jim’s response to the doctor was, “I choose life.” He agreed to be intubated. It wasn’t until Super Bowl Sunday in February that the tube was removed. Up to that point, trials were done where the oxygen machine would be shut off for a period to gauge how his lungs were doing, but even so, it was a scary time for the family, even when it was removed.
It became the start to his recovery. He had lost a good 40 pounds and had trouble speaking due to the throat irritation and damage resulting from intubation. But, he was able to be transferred out of the ICU and into another unit. His recovery was just beginning, however. His ability to walk, among other things, would require intense physical therapy and rehab.
Jim retired from PepsiCo in Geneva seven years ago. In recent years, he has been helping his son two days a week; Wes has run Lake City Hobby on Exchange Street for 16 years. Marlene and Jim have owned it for 46 years.
Eventually, Jim was transferred to Living Center South on Feb. 28.
According to the nurses and other staff members, Jim was a model patient, one so intent on getting better that they made a shirt for him that read, “one more time.” It’s a phrase he would say even when he was told he could end an exercise.
At a surprise ceremony (accompanying photo) held last Wednesday, the day before he was released, he was greeted by friends, family and staff, and presented a certificate (inset photo).
Jim has a great appreciation for the nurses at Finger Lakes Health. “They are all great on all the shifts,” he said. “I have not met anyone who didn’t love their job and taking care of people … even if they had to come in early or stay late, they were always great.”
I have been admitted to GGH a couple of times, and I would agree the nurses there are exceptional.
Jim added: “(GGH is) a great place. I will stand up for it every day.”
He literally stood up there last Thursday, trading in his wheelchair for a walker as he exited Living Center South with a horde of well-wishers on hand.
Jim still has a lot of work to do, and he’ll need some additional home health care and rehab, but the future looks bright.
I asked him if maybe drinking Pepsi was the secret to his remarkable recovery? He said the carbonation was not good for his irritated throat.
Early in rehab, when it seemed the road ahead was going to be a long one, Jim and the staff decided to set a goal for him. Jim, a devout Catholic, wanted — somehow, some way — to be able to attend Easter Mass at St. Francis. He rose to the challenge and made it to Sunday’s Easter service, where some Finger Lakes Health staff members joined him for the occasion.