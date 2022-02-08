If you read a daily newspaper or catch television headlines and broadcasts regularly, there is, unfortunately, plenty of unsettling news.
This was one recent headline: “Major winter storm could develop into bomb cyclone, slamming Northeast with hurricane-force winds and major snow this weekend.” There have been stories about the Tonga volcano eruption and resulting shockwave tsunami. How about the more than a dozen people who perished in a Bronx apartment fire, or the hundreds stranded in their cars for 24+ hours on Interstate 95 during a snowstorm in Virginia?
Just about every news cycle presents a whole new cavalcade of stuff, leaving the previous stories to fade away quickly. However, the reality for those who are a part of those tragic stories is that things don’t go away quite so quickly — and many are never forgotten.
Take Mayfield, Ky., for example. On the evening of Dec. 10, 2021, a destructive, long-track tornado impacted this community of 10,000 residents, causing significant damage.
While the long swath of destruction covered many states, Mayfield seemed to be ground zero in regards to news coverage. The photos illustrated the incredible force of the storm that leveled much of the downtown. It was reported that the base of the tornado was one mile wide and stayed on the ground for close to 200 miles. Debris from Mayfield was found as far away as Indiana.
FEMA and the Red Cross are there to help those affected, but it will take a long time to recover.
Yet, for many living outside of Kentucky, this story disappeared from the news radar shortly after it happened.
Not for everyone, though.
The good folks of the St. Mary’s and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church congregations in Seneca County have stepped forward to try to assist Mayfield, specifically the businesses that were destroyed that usually are the last to receive helpful funding.
Why help Mayfield? For one, because there is a connection to the Finger Lakes. That connection is Pat Williams (inset photo). She used to live in Seneca Falls, was a member of a local church congregation, and now lives and works in Mayfield.
As a medical doctor and resident here in the 1970s, she helped start an ER group to cover weekends at Geneva General Hospital.
After graduating from medical school, she joined the practice of Dr. Timothy Ryan in Waterloo. Her husband, Dr. Leland Elliott, had a practice in Waterloo as an OB/GYN; he performed surgeries and delivered babies in Geneva. The couple was recruited to a multi-specialty group in Mayfield in the 1980s.
Leland has passed away, and Pat is remarried to Dr. Wayne Williams, also a family physician. They joined practices in 2009 and have an office in downtown Mayfield.
Actually, the more accurate thing to say is had an office. The tornado destroyed it. The accompanying photo is of a church across the street from their practice. Fortunately, the Williams’ home survived. However, the morning after the tornado, in order to make rounds at the hospital, Pat’s husband used a chainsaw to clear the downed trees from their driveway so he could leave.
As the couple made their way to town, they could see firsthand that there was little standing for miles.
Pat says: “The silence of the town was deafening. The town was in shock. Power lines were down. There were no traffic signals and people were out in the intersections helping to direct traffic. The water treatment plant and one of the water towers were destroyed so there was no electricity or water for weeks later in the town. The hospital ran on a generator and trucked in water to keep operational.”
She added: “The impact of this storm was profound. Businesses were lost downtown. Many were not insured. It was an old historic area with many of the buildings from the late 1800s with insurance excessively expensive due to the age of the buildings. The ones that were insured found out it was not adequate. There were estimates of $80,000 to demolish one building when insurance covered only a tenth of the cost.”
The first day back to work at her office, Pat dealt with worried patients trying to get medication. She lost her computer system, and medical records were unavailable. Several pharmacies were destroyed, compounding the problem. Pat was able to move to a location at the hospital and salvage enough of her equipment to get started in a new spot by the next week.
In the office, every patient she saw shared heartbreaking stories.
After seeing the news about Mayfield on television, Carolyn Simolo of Seneca Falls, a longtime friend of Pat’s, reached out to see if she was OK. Carolyn and Pat were neighbors back in the day and have continued to remain in touch through the years.
Carolyn is a member of her church’s social ministry and was the one who suggested helping business owners in Mayfield. This type of effort is not new: For more than 20 years, parishioners of St. Francis St. Clare Parish, which includes St. Mary’s and St. Patrick’s churches, have donated clothing and household goods to the poor in Nicaragua.
Carolyn also reached out to Father Thomas Mull in Geneva, and she said he was expected to put something in the Our Lady of Peace Parish newsletter.
What can readers do to help? Carolyn says that the best course of action is to donate through the Diocese of Owensboro Catholic Charities tornado relief fund. Those wishing to donate can mail a check with “Tornado Disaster Relief” in the memo to Catholic Charities, Diocese of Owensboro, 600 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301, or donate online at https://owensborodiocese.org/give/.