The congregation of St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in Geneva was told it would be a “once in a lifetime event.”
As I have written before, my religious foundation is lacking, but that didn’t stop me from eagerly attending Great Vespers at the church this past Saturday.
What was the big deal?
Joseph G. Al-Zehlaoui would be leading the service. His full title is His Eminence, the Most Reverend Joseph, Archbishop of New York and Metropolitan of All North America, Primate. He was elected in 2014 to the position at the Our Lady of Balamand Patriarchal Monastery in Northern Lebanon following the death of Metropolitan Philip Saliba.
He is just one level below Patriarch John, who has a role similar to the Pope in Catholicism.
It was 30 years ago when Joseph’s predecessor last visited Geneva. They try make it to all of the 300 parishes in North America.
He arrived at 5 p.m. and was greeted by bishops from all over. Most of the congregation was seated inside, waiting for his entrance. The church was relatively full with many of the attendees staying afterward for a special dinner in the Church Hall (basement area) for the honored guest. Much of the food was cooked at the homes of the church members like Enam George and Janan Wassouf. Members of the Geneva High School Rotary Interact Club helped serve.
It should be noted that in the 1960s St. Michael’s had membership that numbered close to 300 families, many of which were of Syrian heritage. But as immigration started to dry up and many integrated with Italians and others in the community, the church’s numbers decreased dramatically.
As the V. Rev’d Fr. Gregory-Lazarus Murphy, pastor of Geneva’s St. Michael’s Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church told me: “It’s like a pond that is not being replenished.”
His Eminence Metropolitan Joseph is pictured making his way to the sanctuary after arriving. He is wearing a light blue cape that is worn at Choir Vespers and signifies his rank. It is called a mantiya which is a monastic garment that extends to the floor. It is decorated with red and white horizontal ribbons, called “rivers” or “streams” symbolizing the word of God going out into the entire world (Ezekiel 47:1-12, John 7:38, Revelation 22:1).
I was told this detailed information — and more — by Father Murphy when I met with him yesterday.
Shortly after Murphy was ordained in 2002, he met Joseph at a gathering in Utica. At the time Joseph was serving in California. Over the years, the two have struck up a friendship. In addition, Murphy’s wife, Suzanne, was elected last summer to a four-year term as President of the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Women of North America. She is a board of trustees member and helps organize women’s groups across North America.
It was within the next year that Murphy was assigned to Geneva. Though when he was first told, he thought it was overseas in Geneva, Switzerland. He had never heard of Geneva, New York but he was up to serve whereever he was told.
And a beautiful church it is.
As one who is religiously illiterate, this church from a visual standpoint, is fascinating. The altar area has some of the most ornate, colorful and detailed work one will ever see.
A gallery of photos has been posted at www.fltimes.com to see for yourself.
Even the exterior is, for me, wonderfully dated. Clearly from the 1950s and ‘60s era.
As Father Murphy explained, the current church was built in 1959 by a Jewish architect from Geneva. Anyone familiar with that religion might recognize the similarities in appearance to many synagogues. That’s no coincidence since both religions have a strong connection to Jerusalem.
Since Father Murphy was made aware of the upcoming visit, the church got a spiffing up, including new interior paint.
For those who attended and find strength in their faith, it isn’t hyperbole to say it was a day they will never forget.