Never a fan of the cold, I’ve mentioned in this column previously that I now escape to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a bit each winter. Though Kim is able to work remotely, I can’t and tend to get itching to photograph something … anything.
I try to work on some projects to keep me creatively motivated and busy. This year, that included attending and documenting the extremely popular Daytona Bike Week, the first one I have attended. I do not own a motorcycle.
It was expected to attract more than 300,000 people to the area for the 16-day extravaganza.
I attended a “Bike Blessing” in Edgewater, Fla., that was organized by the Leather & Lace Motorcycle Club. It is a women’s-only organization with a purpose to help make a difference while doing something they love: riding motorcycles. Through charitable activities and community engagement, they raise funds for causes that impact children and mothers, such as domestic violence, addiction, and breast cancer.
The group was established in 1983 when the idea of women operating motorcycles was not as accepted as today. “Leather” represents women’s inner and physical strength in handling their bikes; “Lace” is a nod to their femininity.
This sisterhood now has chapters all over the world.
As is often the case in my travels, I meet people with connections to the Finger Lakes — and this bike blessing was no exception.
Tammy Seeley (bottom inset photo) is happily retired at age 62 and now living year-round in Ormond Beach, Fla. She grew up in the Elmira area but moved to Clifton Springs after meeting her husband, Gary Seeley, in 2001.
Tammy remembers being 19 years old and riding on the back of her boyfriend’s Harley-Davidson. It wasn’t until connecting with Gary that she was back riding again — still as a passenger. First, they had Suzukis, then a more comfortable touring cycle, to finally their current 2009 Harley-Davidson Street Glide.
Gary is the president of the Daytona Chapter (Shepherd’s Flock No. 281) of the Christian Motorcycle Association. Naturally, Tammy is also a member. While in the Finger Lakes, the duo were members of CMA’s Finger Lakes Faith Riders Chapter. CMA is the largest motorcycle organization in the world.
Tammy is not a member of Leather & Lace. They were at the Leather & Lace Bike Blessing to show support and good will.
It is not just about riding. Members of the Shepherd’s Flock are a fellowship, friends who also do Bible study together. In addition, they do bike blessings freely, something for which the CMA is recognized nationally. During Bike Week, it is estimated the group will bless over 4,000 bikes; individually, Tammy guesses she blessed about 125 of them.
It is a simple process. Bikers will approach and ask. Tammy will pray and bless for a safe ride. The individual blessings I witnessed were less than a minute long. Often, where the motorcycles are parked signs alert bikers to the blessings opportunities.
The couple thoroughly enjoys their current lifestyle and spends some of their free to time offering Bible study at the local jail, something Gary did at the Ontario County Jail previously.
Susan Hurst (top inset photo) is a member and public relations representative for the Leather & Lace MC. She is originally from the Dryden area, near Ithaca.
Also now retired at 62, she lives in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. She is a longtime motorcycle enthusiast who started riding at a time when most women were passengers not drivers. She started in the early 1980s with a 500cc Honda and has worked her way up to her current Kawasaki Vaquero 1700cc touring bike.
Asked why she doesn’t own a Harley, her response was the ride is too rough for the distance she travels.
And, tour she does. Last summer, she rode 7,000-plus miles alone, going from Florida to South Carolina to Ohio to Canada, back through the Finger Lakes, and eventually ending up in Florida.
Dare I say not many people are as upbeat and positive as Susan. She says she goes out each day looking forward to “new firsts” and doesn’t remember any bad interactions she’s had during her road trips.
Often women of Leather & Lace get together for 100-mile journeys that Susan says are filled with fun, good times, and a whole lot of laughter.
It is interesting that Susan’s passion for motorcycles hasn’t waned after her husband was killed by a drunk driver in 2015, while riding his motorcycle. She feels all her adventures are now being done for the both of them. He is always with her in spirit.
Susan looks at venturing out on her motorcycle as simply being the best kind of “wind therapy.”