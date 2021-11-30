It is the time of the year when my photo schedule for the Finger Lakes Times gets quite busy. With Covid-19 restrictions easing and it being the holiday season, there is a lot going on — especially on weekends.
StarShine: Christmas in the Village, a longtime holiday tradition in Penn Yan, will happen this Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. The evening will include a variety of musical entertainment, food, vendors, colorful lights, holiday treats, activities for children, the crowning of Miss Penn Yan, and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.
This week’s column will focus, specifically, on what is happening at the Sampson Theatre. That is where the Penn Yan Theatre Co. will present “An evening of Music and Lights” from 4-8 p.m.
Simon Gaston, 29, is a self-acknowledged tech/computer geek whose interest in theater has always been one from behind the scenes. The Penn Yan Academy graduate was more interested in the lighting and sound aspects of productions than being in front of an audience under the spotlight. He was able to hone those skills at PYA, Alfred State College and now PYTCo, where he is an active volunteer.
About six or seven years ago, he saw on television and elsewhere homes that had elaborate light displays synchronized to music. So, in 2016, he decided to do such a thing at his home outside of the village. It was a fairly remote area. It was a good learning experience, especially when outside productions have to take weather into consideration when dealing with cables, wires, and electricity.
He decided to approach the powers that be at PYTCo about presenting a show during StarShine at the Sampson, which would afford him the safety of an indoor facility. The year was 2017. He has since followed up again in 2018 and ’19; Covid canceled StarShine in 2020. However, the pandemic didn’t stop Simon last year: He set up the display at his home once again.
This year, the show is bigger and better than ever. The inset photo shows Simon in the projection room of the venue, with his soundboard and computer monitors. He has a binder on hand to show the setup and location of all the wires, lights, various channels, etc.
The show consists of prerecorded holiday music he carefully synchronizes to the light display. There will be live performers, but their songs will not be synced to lights. He expects each “show” to last about 10 minutes and provide a few songs and one live singer or musician. That equates to about 24 shows in a four-hour stretch during which no two will be the same. About eight songs have been prepared on the computer, and there are several live performers to be rotated.
It may be the perfect place to be for those not interested in battling the elements if it becomes too cold or wet outside.
Many advocates and volunteers with PYTCo have been helping with the preparations.
It is a free event, but donations are appreciated because, as everyone will see if they attend, the theater is undergoing a renovation.
Built in 1910, the Sampson was one of 10 poured-concrete buildings in the country at the time. It featured plays, movies, burlesque, minstrel shows, high school plays and graduations, vaudeville, and operas. It featured two balconies and a 12 box-seat area — and seated more than 900 people all told.
The theater closed in 1929 after interest of motion pictures rose. It housed an indoor miniature golf course in 1931 and an auto dealership in 1936. Trombley Tire and Auto purchased the building in 1967 for storage and donated it to PYTCo in 2004. The building is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
A few weeks ago, PYTCo was awarded $7,500 in grant funding recently from the Keuka Area Fund to support the revitalization of the Sampson Theatre. So far, the roof has been replaced. Other work includes the removal of many of the alterations that were made to the building at the end of the Sampson’s use as a playhouse. The goal is to transform it to resemble its original look as a theater, minus the boxes and balcony seats.
One of Penn Yan’s gems, the theater was awarded a New York state historical marker that was placed in front of the building a few weeks ago.