It is not often that a person is featured more than once in this column, but that is the case this week — and deservedly so.
Five years ago I wrote about Zahra Arabzada who was attending William Smith College at the time. She is from Afghanistan and wore a hijab during her everyday life, including competitions as a distance runner.
Running — in one way or another — is a theme that permeates her family’s life, starting at birth, when her parents had to flee to Iran from Afghanistan when the Russians invaded in the late 1970s. While Iran is where Zahra was born, she never was given a birth certificate.
It is interesting to note that she would wear a hijab in college as a personal and independent decision. It was not something she felt forced to wear. It was about modesty, humility and dignity — and not wanting to draw too much attention to herself.
Fast-forward to today, when she has shed that look for the opposite reason: She felt it was calling too much attention to herself. The combination of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration and the ensuing negativity toward Afghan people factored into her decision.
Though she now lives in somewhat liberal-minded Ann Arbor, Mich., areas outside of that city are quite conservative; thus, the decision to conform to a more American look. It has in no way changed her strong faith in God.
She had been working in cancer research at the University of Michigan until her work authorization was not renewed due to Trump’s immigration restrictions. She has applied for political asylum, but her status is in limbo while she awaits a court date. For now, Zahra is, essentially, a person without a country and unable to work.
The story that has resulted in her being featured again is nothing short of awe-inspiring.
She grew up in poverty. Her parents (pictured) can’t read or write, and neither was schooled past first grade. Her father was well aware of the value and importance of an education for his children — even though he lacked one himself. Of Zahra’s eight siblings, seven have master’s degrees, Zahra has a bachelor’s degree, and a younger brother is in the process of completing his bachelor’s.
As of three months ago, 15 of Zahra’s family members still lived in Afghanistan, including eight children younger than 6. The Arabzada family is prominent in human rights activity with connections to the international community. Given their background, the new regime meant that their lives were in great danger. The family was starting to accept the notion that their father, and possibly other family members, might be killed by the Taliban.
It’s important for readers to learn about Zahra’s amazing father, in her own words:
“My dad — whom I’ve always referred to as Atim — grew up in a mountainous rural village in northern Afghanistan. He was an only child, which is very unusual in that part of the globe. He lost his father at age 12 and had to be the bread-winner. When he was unable to go to school, he made a promise to himself, which he has kept ever since: to send all his children to school regardless of circumstances. He became a farmer, took care of his mother, built a house and saved enough money to marry my mother and start a life.
“It was normal for Atim, after a long day of work, to demand from all of us to show him our homework. All my siblings lined up in the living room with our notebooks ready to be checked. He ran his hand over the lines, counted the number of pages that we had written and asked us to write a few more pages. This was his joy and happy hour after work. We all dragged our feet to the living from one of the two rooms that housed the 11 members of my family.
“ ‘You are going to die from hunger if you keep sending your daughters to school and throwing money at their education. Girls are properties of other families, other men. They will marry and won’t be able to help you. Just send your two boys,’ a male guest told him.
“Atim lost his cows, his donkey, his horses, his mother, and his twin sons to the war in 1980. One rocket had knocked down four months of his continuous construction work (on their home), one bullet had forever ended the life of his mom, and insufficient medical care took the lives of his two sons.
“In a matter of months after the Soviet invasion, there he was, in the middle of the night, leaving behind everything, running away from war, with that self-declared promise in his head, carrying my sisters on his back, holding my mother’s hand, running and crossing borders. He slept with an empty stomach, cried in the dark over his losses, all because he truly believed in his promise.
“With no high school degree, no training, no mentor, an orphan, Atim had realized at age 12 that education was the way to a better life. His intuition convinced him that educating his children would mean giving them tools for stable lives, helping his country that had been at war for decades, and perhaps himself living off of the joy of his children being able to write.”
Tomorrow — Part II: Fleeing Afghanistan again and making it to America.