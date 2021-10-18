Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series; the first piece ran in the Oct. 16 weekend edition.
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan is labeled a “critical access facility” by the state because it’s located in a rural area where the availability of healthcare services is deemed important. That’s great, according to nurse Christi Silliman but not when the hospital’s plan to have skeleton crews as a cost-cutting measure puts patient safety at risk.
The idea that something could go catastrophically wrong at any time, or on their watch, was ultimately what prompted Silliman and Greta Ledgerwood to leave the hospital.
What are the repercussions of having too few nurses and aides on duty?
According to the American Nurses Association, they are:
• Increased risk of error.
• A decrease in short-term and working memory.
• A reduced ability to learn.
• A negative impact on divergent thinking, innovation and insight.
• Increased risk-taking.
• Impaired mood and communication skills.
The best way to show readers the nurses’ safety concerns is to present a scenario that could happen very easily. According to Christi, Greta and others who work at Soldiers & Sailors, it illustrates how patients may not get the best and safest care.
Say it’s 3 a.m. at Soldiers & Sailors, three-quarters of the way through a nurse’s 12-hour shift. A patient in Acute Care is in cardiac arrest. The nurse or aide would stay with the patient and start chest compressions, while another would call a Code 99 and their location over the intercom. A code team would arrive. Hopefully, the ER doctor on duty is not treating another patient since he or she now has to leave for the more serious situation. A “crash cart” is brought in with basic meds, IV support, intubation supplies, and a defibrillator.
Remember, there are only two people working Acute Care at this time; all others have to come from another floor. One might get lucky and have a nurse available from ER to assist, as there is strict record-keeping to be done, along with medications, etc. At a time when a respiratory therapist would be great to have in case intubation is needed, there isn’t one.
The graphic accompany this story shows what the American Heart Association feels is the ideal way to treat a cardiac arrest. Rather than people taking on multiple responsibilities, there should be those with dedicated tasks, including someone whose sole role is to write down and record everything in real time.
Then, in another scenario that seems all too possible, what happens when the staff is working on this cardiac arrest patient and another person suffering a stroke comes into the ER?
“You are screwed,” Greta replied.
Christi added that without a radiology tech on site — ideally, a CT scan needs to be conducted within the first 25 minutes after a stroke patient arrives — the patient faces a difficult situation. The radiology tech on call is given up to an hour to get to the hospital, then has to get an online consult of the results.
Many other nurses reached out for this story but chose not to divulge their names publicly for fear of retaliation. Here are what a few said:
• I was the only nurse on duty (with one aide) caring for 11 patients, no staff to help cover and when management was informed they responded with “most of the floor is swing beds.” Three of those beds were “full lifts,” one was in a confused state, and I was also caring for a Covid patient. I was quite frustrated because a big help would just have required adding a second aide for $11 per hour to reduce the patient safety issues. I feared I could lose my nursing license.”
• After getting no help from administrators, a frontline worker texted FL Health Board Chair Phil Beckley to ask if he would meet “discreetly” to discuss ongoing work-related issues. He replied: “The Board does not get into the business of discreetly meeting with employees. Were we to meet I would have nothing but positives to say. If there are problems at Finger Lakes Health they are recognized, admitted and dealt with.”
• Another frontline employee offered that when help was requested, their jobs would be threatened or they were given false-hope answers by administrators. She says she has been put in the position of working a floor with only one aide and one nurse for 12 patients.
In May 2020, according to a press release issued by the office of U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., $264 million in federal funding was allocated for upstate New York hospitals to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. Soldiers & Sailors received more than $3.6 million. The other hospital under the Finger Lakes Health umbrella, Geneva General Hospital, received $5.4 million.
Lara Turbide, vice president for community services at Finger Lakes Health, was asked how those funds were dispersed at Soldiers & Sailors. She also was asked for comment regarding the nurses’ patient safety concerns, cost-cutting practices, overwhelming patient loads, night-shift deficiencies, and a perceived lack of support from administrators when they were approached with these concerns.
Turbide’s response follows:
“Soldiers & Sailors is a critical access hospital. We appreciate the support the community demonstrates for the hospital and also recognize that we serve a tight-knit community. We also appreciate that our nurses care about patients, the community, and the hospital. Our leadership welcomes hearing from our staff directly. Nursing leadership is regularly available to speak with staff personally and has both formal and informal mechanisms for communication.
“Staffing metrics are based on evidence-based standards, industry benchmarks and acuity. The average daily census of 7-8 is a formally tracked and reported metric. Statistics such as average daily census provide an empirical measurement of volume and are utilized for understanding trends and planning. It is important to note that one shift does not equal a trend and average daily census is more meaningful than any single one point in time measurement. That said, census is variable and we are proud of the teamwork and flexibility demonstrated by our staff for specific shifts when the census may be above average and their willingness to float from one area to another.
“Related to safety and patient outcomes, it is notable that the Emergency Department at Soldiers & Sailors had zero patients who left Emergency Department without being seen based on 8,160 patients.
“We operate as a health system. The Covid-19 relief figures were system-wide and the $4 million in testing costs referenced is for Covid-19 testing only. Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital had a positive bottom line in 2019 and a $1.2M positive margin in 2020; however, Finger Lakes Health, as a system, for that same time period experienced a loss of $9.3 million. As a health system, we actually received $15M in what would be considered Covid-19 relief funds in 2020. I wanted to correct this figure, as it was actually higher than the $8.9M you referenced. Had we not received these funds, our system-wide losses would have been $25M. The Covid-relief funding which has been awarded to Soldiers & Sailors has been utilized for expenses such as personal protective equipment (PPE), Covid-19 testing, screeners, staffing and other expenses associated with the hospital, as well as these same types of expenses at The Homestead, which is considered a department of Soldiers & Sailors.”