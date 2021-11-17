With a deadline of Aug. 30 for the total withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, readers likely are aware of the chaos that ensued, much of it shown on television, leading up to that date. It turned into total desperation for many Americans and others trying to find safe passage out.
That makes it all the more remarkable that Zahra Arabzada and her sister in Boston were able, in two weeks’ time, to help guide 11 family members out of Afghanistan — safely.
Zahra and her sister didn’t pay anyone. They didn’t bribe officials. They didn’t seek political influence. It was pure determination and persistence.
They contacted mentors, many non-profit organizations for whom family members had volunteered, provided safe houses, and continued networking. Zahra offered her translating skills (English and Dari) and knowledge of the region.
Here is the remarkable story and timeline as to how that was done:
• Aug. 10: The province of Kunduz collapsed and fell into the hands of the Taliban. This is where Zahra’s parents lived. It was seven hours away by car from the Kabul airport.
• Aug. 15: The Taliban gained control of Kabul, and Zahra and her sister realized the severity of the situation. They started researching ways for their family to escape.
• Aug. 16: Zahra’s parents’ home was set on fire. They hid in a secret basement room beside the structure and “played dead” for 24 hours before exiting alive.
• Aug. 17: Zahra helped gather a group of two dozen friends and family to coordinate research online and apply for visas. Fortunately, her parents had been taught how to sign their names for documents about seven years prior.
• Aug. 18: Zahra’s parents and her brother’s family embarked on a 19-hour journey to Kabul, much of it on foot.
• Aug. 20: With banks closed and no ability to withdraw funds, the family assembled in safe houses in Kabul and began to ration money, food, and cell phone credits.
• Aug. 23: Zahra helped direct five different application processes, hoping for entry into the U.S. via government assistance, non-profits, or private companies. She and her sister also applied to six other countries for special entry permissions and visas. No headway was made dealing with U.S. bureaucracy other than their names being placed on a list.
• Aug. 26: A major breakthrough. A flight organized by the non-profit U.S. Institute for Peace was willing to add Zahra’s family to the flight manifest as human rights defenders if they could somehow get through the airport chaos. It was on this day when a horrific bomb blast at the airport killed 13 Marines at the very gate where they were expected to arrive. Security became tighter. The family was able to team up with the organization Free to Run. Zahra had a long association with them as an ambassador; I wrote about it in a “Bigger Picture” column that first featured Zahra five years ago. Free to Run was in the process of trying to evacuate its staff from Afghanistan. Zahra and Free to Run pooled their resources and connections to increase their chances to get on the flight manifest.
• Aug. 27: Around 3 a.m., under the cover of darkness, the family and Free to Run staff met at a designated location, boarded mini-buses hired by Free to Run, and headed to the airport. They waited many hours, always aware a potential suicide bomb attack could happen. Finally, their buses were guided through the airport gates by Ukrainian soldiers. With little time to spare they made it onto a plane for Qatar at 5 p.m. Think about that for a second: Zahra and her team were able to get 11 family members out in 12 days because of a remarkable non-stop effort of creative ingenuity from more than 7,400 miles away.
• Aug. 29: The family was flown to Germany (pictured in Germany) for processing and was housed with hundreds of other refugees in gymnasiums.
• Aug. 30: America’s participation in the Afghanistan War, officially, came to a close. Zahra’s family was moved to the Ramstein U.S. Military Base in Germany. Their biometric information was collected for background checks.
• Sept. 12: The refugees were vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Sept. 14 to Oct. 9: The family attended English language courses and waited.
• Oct. 10: Zahra’s parents and her brother’s clan were flown to Philadelphia.
• Oct. 11: Her parents’ group was transferred to a Texas refugee camp for document processing, where they continue to stay as of this writing. The other group of family members was transferred to a refugee camp in Indiana.
A lot of attention has been given to our country’s southern border when it comes to immigration issues, but the reality is that people arrive here from all over the world — and we often get the best of the best from other countries. Zahra believes her family will be incredible contributors to American society and not a burden, in great part due to the guidance and wisdom of her father. Ultimately, the promise of education Atim insisted on for his children saved his life and the lives of several generations of the family.
It is hoped that Zahra’s parents will resettle in Michigan with her brother and finally be able to stop running to or from somewhere. A GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/arabzada-family-resettlement, has been set up to assist with expenses.