Patricia Roth Schwartz has had a lifetime pursuit of and passion for knowledge. The beautiful thing about Patricia is how, within the last two decades, she has shared it.
Born in West Virginia, the 73-uear-old pursued higher education at Mount Holyoke, Trinity and Antioch colleges, earning various degrees in English literature and psychology.
After being in private practice as a psychotherapist in Boston and teaching at multiple colleges, she could have retired and lived a simple, comfortable life gardening in her current home in the Seneca County town of Junius.
That was not the path she chose, though.
Throughout her life the constant thread has been writing — in particular, poetry.
Nineteen years ago she became a volunteer creative writing teacher at the Auburn Correctional Facility, which is among the oldest functional prisons in the country. The maximum-security facility is where, 119 years ago, William Kemmler became the first person in the world to be executed in an electric chair.
Patricia, a petite senior citizen, agreed to undertake the challenge of teaching poetry to inmates, some of whom might be perceived as being fairly hardened.
In 1999 she sent a letter and résumé to prison officials. She interviewed with the director of volunteers, who informed her a poetry workshop there would be something quite new, adding that most groups/meetings were religious in nature. She attended an orientation, was fingerprinted, filled out a bunch of forms, and received a photo ID.
Her name needed to be placed on a list every week at the guard gate. She would be led through a series of corridors, buildings and a yard to her room, a walk that was 15 minutes long. If she was not listed she was not allowed entry, even if the guards knew her.
Patricia said she decided to focus on facilitating rather than teaching, and claims that “(the inmates) taught me in so many ways.”
So, for 14 years on Monday nights, she would meet with an average of a dozen prisoners.
She said she never felt threatened or in danger the entire time, noting the prisoners were always respectful, friendly and shared many hearty laughs with her. They checked their egos at the door, and everyone was supportive of each other. After all, some of the poetry they were writing dealt with many personal, sensitive and emotional experiences.
Patricia related that some “inmates were already deeply invested in poetry, coming from the oral tradition handed down from the deep past into the city streets and club venues, coming from hip-hop, rap, and ‘rhyme,’ … many had been slam artists in their cities before jail; many still were, sending out pieces via telephone which were recorded and aired … many performed their work in the cell blocks and out in the yard.”
In time, the class became so popular many tried to join, but she chose to keep it at a manageable level.
What I found intriguing was the inmate who stepped up and took a very active roll assisting Patricia. Jalil Muntaqim is a former member of the Black Panther Party and the Black Liberation Army. In August 1971, he was arrested, along with two others, and charged with killing two New York Police Department officers. In 1974, he was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with possible parole after 22 years.
Jalil has been the subject of attention for repeatedly being denied parole despite being eligible since 1993. Two weeks ago, after an unusually long four-hour interview, and having served 48 years, he again was denied parole. He is now 70 years old and serving his time in Attica. One partner in the crime has been paroled, while the other died in prison.
His poems are included in a book by Patricia, who dedicated it to Jalil. It is titled: “doing time to cleanse my mind.” Profits go to Raven’s Wing Fund, which provides free copies to inmates’ families and friends.
The “poetic justice” for Jalil and all the other workshop participants is the freeing of their minds and souls through the literary form.
A prisoner named “Rock” wrote:
Every time I turn around another friend of mine is gone
and like many other families I now sit in sorrow,
as I remember all the good times, bad times we shared
wondering who is next to go
Will I see tomorrow?
Another inmate, Clifton Williamson, explained why he writes his poetry: “to express what I have failed to give voice, the unintended consequences of choice.”
Schwartz has just published a memoir, “Soul Knows No Bars: a writer’s journey doing poetry with inmates.” She will be offering a workshop at the Waterloo Library & Historical Society at 7 p.m. Nov. 7, and a reading, Q&A and book-signing at the library from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 8. She also will be at Trinity Place on Castle Street in Geneva at 2 p.m. Nov. 25. Find out more at www.patriciarothschwartz.com.