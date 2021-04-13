I attended a pageant Saturday in Farmington. There were tiaras and sashes — but that, for the most part, is where any resemblance to a typical pageant ended.
This pageant was strictly for girls impacted by foster care and other challenging circumstances. Participants ranged from 6 years old to about 24.
Unlike most events of this sort, no individual winner was crowned; rather, all were. Many may find the “everyone is a winner” very cliché — including me, sometimes — but, in this case, it was appropriate, mainly because it was not a competition. Instead, it was a time when these girls and young women were able to be treated like queens for a day. It was a day to feel empowered by a shared experience with others who were or are in foster care and have faced similar challenges in life.
Let’s face it, the chances are high that there was trouble in paradise if a child was put into the foster care system.
Saturday was a full day for the young women. They learned onstage pageantry, along with public speaking and presentation skills — while, hopefully, gaining some confidence to know they are worth more. They heard stories and gained knowledge from some of the many volunteer mentors and guest speakers. They got dressed up in formal gowns they could take home with them after modeling at the event.
This pageant’s name is the Miss Worth More Nation Pageant. It is the brainchild of Sandy Arena, the result of a confluence of several aspects of her own life.
Married with three kids, the youngest being 17, Sandy (inset photo left) is a survivor of child sexual abuse, something she called a lifelong journey of healing. For the past 13 years the family has taken in foster children. Her husband Sam was adopted, and himself faced a difficult upbringing in Rochester’s inner city. Many of the kids he knew in his neighborhood went down wrong paths — some ending up in jail, others dead. But Sam persevered and has gone on to become a successful vice president of a company, as well as a coach and mentor for young people.
The last piece of the puzzle that led to the forming of www.worthmorenation.org was Sandy’s daughter Annaliese (inset photo right). She was about 8 when she started watching the show “Toddlers and Tiaras” and decided she wanted to be a part of that scene. Turns out that Rochester is a popular location with the National America Miss organization. They are not like the ones people associate with Jon Benet Ramsey — little girls with makeup, spray tans and attire to look well beyond their years. NAM’s goal is to assist in growing confidence and teaching real-world skills to the girls and young women, as well as fostering a positive self-image by enhancing the natural beauty within and celebrating the individuality of each girl.
All of this led to Sandy’s desire to help females who had suffered emotional and physical trauma in their lives. In 2016, the idea was hatched; by 2018, Sandy’s first pageant was held.
Annaliese thrived doing pageants, helping her come out of her shy shell to where she still competes and holds several titles. Pageantry is what sparked her involvement in community service and a love of helping others.
She helped out her mom Saturday, acting as emcee and choreographing the group’s dance routine.
Apparently the pageant community is close knit and quite supportive of each other. On Saturday, guest speakers and pageant alumni came in from as far away as Oklahoma and Maryland. In addition, a fashion fundraiser was held recently where formal dresses (pictured) that were donated from around the country were modeled. All of them, over 100, are free for anyone in or out of the pageant scene.
Sandy has come to realize the power of a nice-looking dress and what looking beautiful and pampered for a day can provide a young girl — even if only temporarily. It is one of the reasons all the participants in Saturday’s pageant could keep the dress they chose, along with their sash and tiara.
The young woman who traveled from Oklahoma is Desi Henderson, and her story is remarkable, inspiring and thought-provoking. Worth More Nation decided to crown her their first Miss Worth More Nation National Queen.
Desi spent the majority of her life in the foster care system — 12 families in 18 years. She moved so much that she often kept her clothes in bags for convenience.
It certainly had a negative effect. She attempted suicide twice, dealt with self-harm and was sexually assaulted. She did say six of the homes were good, places where she felt loved and cherished. Now 21, she has aged out.
Desi has become a role model and inspiration for many after sharing her story. About 400,000 kids are in foster care each year, and 20,000 of them age out annually, resulting in some becoming homeless. About 3% earn a college degree; Desi is on her way to raising that percentage. Currently in college and working full time, she is one of the lucky ones who seems to be on her way to a more stable, healthy life. She says she has learned to “let love in” and has come to believe that she is strong, brave, beautiful and worthy.
They are many of the same notions www.worthmorenation.org is trying to instill in their program.