(Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series.)
Few people are as decent as Dean and Grace Knapton of Penn Yan.
A testimony to that: They were honored in 2017 with the prestigious Keuka College Stork Award for Community Service. Five people nominated the couple, who are described as “shining examples of community service” who have consistently demonstrated the “Service Above Self” motto for decades. They can be found giving their time and talents to improving the lives of the youth in the community through fundraising, volunteerism, and exemplary leadership.
Dean is a lifelong Penn Yan resident who still lives on the family farm where he grew up.
It is sad when awful things happen to good people.
Last Oct. 11, Dean was standing on scaffolding, volunteering his time to build a barn for storage of theater props, etc., near the upper field area on the Penn Yan Academy campus. In previous years he had built a larger one next to it for school machinery and equipment. He has been helping out in variety of ways at the school for over 20 years, especially with set designs for theatrical productions.
A self-employed home builder by trade, he was working on the project when he stepped back and one of the support braces snapped, causing him to fall 15 feet to the ground. He landed on his back, on top of a board that was on the ground.
Sixty-seven at the time, Dean broke his back, four ribs and his sternum. A rod had to be inserted in his back; three vertebrae were fused together by his neck. He also suffered a concussion, which involved some bleeding on the brain.
Within minutes of the fall an ambulance and paramedics arrived. He was taken to a spot in Benton to meet a Mercy Flight helicopter. He remembers that he was not in too much discomfort, but other than that, Dean says his memory of the flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester is vague.
He was in the hospital for 21 days, receiving an amazing outpouring of support that included 200-plus cards. Grace was by his side constantly, bringing the mail for the two of them to go through together.
While at Strong the two opened a bill from Mercy Flight. The cost of that flight: more than $41,000. Insurance covered only $3,800. Grace works at Penn Yan Elementary School, so the two have good healthcare coverage, but they were staggered by the bill.
Turns out, that bill is far from unusual. It seems the issue of immense medical helicopter airfare is coming up more and more.
David Fultz of Dundee was flown to Rochester General Hospital recently and rushed into emergency surgery. A month later a bill for his Mercy Flight arrived. It showed the base rate of his ride was $24,925. A $12,768 mileage fee was added, calculated at a rate of $266 per mile for the 48-mile trip. David’s insurance covered $5,600.
Two weeks ago Bailey Rae Dougherty was profiled in this column after being involved in a horrific accident. She also received an outrageous bill and said she is being hounded for its payment.
The Bennett family in Lyons suffered through a tragic house fire recently, one in which they lost a young son. One son was transported by Mercy Flight, the other by LifeNet of New York. The LifeNet trip was covered in Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Network; for the Mercy Flight, the family received an out-of-network bill for close to $40,000.
LifeNet is part of Air Methods Corp., a company worth more than $1 billion. It’s the largest air medical provider in the nation, giving the company a significant amount of leverage in negotiations.
According to WHEC-TV in Rochester, Excellus BCBS is in discussions with Mercy Flight Central about becoming a participating provider of air ambulance service.
However, that serves as little comfort to people like Dean Knapton, who are being squeezed into potential bankruptcy. All of the patients afflicted with these bills face plummeting credit ratings if they don’t pay up.
Of course, when your life is on the line, it’s hard to complain.
Or is it?
Grace says that while sitting in her husband’s hospital room, she saw Mercy Flights arriving day and night, and she wonders how many of those families might now face financial ruin.
In 2009, Charlie Taylor of Lyons was flown 30 miles by Mercy Flight at a cost of $8,700. Back then, it was very unusual for the cost to run above $25,000.
Dean Knapton is now home and on the road to recovery, with his wife giving him a daily “honey-do” list to help keep him busy. He says he wouldn’t have made it through without his wife’s unwavering support, care and love. He has lost 33 pounds and is attending physical therapy to help return to his old self.
Of course, he could not keep himself away and is back “supervising” set creations for the middle and high school plays that are now underway. He feels fortunate to have reached his 68th birthday yesterday.
Tomorrow — Part II: Mercy Flight responds to many of the issues raised in today’s column.