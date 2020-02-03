When LifeNet came into this area in 2014, an article in the Finger Lakes Times quoted Paul Hyland, interim president and CEO of Mercy Flight Central, saying that LifeNet was trying to put Mercy Flight out of business.
“This is not a good thing. They are just taking our calls,” Hyland was quoted as saying. “They know that we do ‘X’ amount of calls per year in that area, so they put a ship right in the middle of our coverage area.”
LifeNet’s response: “This isn’t competition ... both of us are there to serve the community ... and we have worked with them pretty collaboratively in the past.”
Six years later, we have a better perspective about each company.
Mercy Flight is a non-profit. LifeNet is part of Air Methods Corp., a company worth more than $1 billion. It’s the largest air medical provider in the nation, giving the company a significant amount of leverage in negotiations. As a result they are regarded as in-network when it comes to insurance payments. Currently, Mercy Flight is out-of-network. It is part of the reason there has been a 500 percent increase in Mercy Flight costs over the last decade.
I asked a local 911 dispatcher what the procedure is regarding air ambulances.
“We have protocols in medical dispatch that determines if we put one on standby,” the dispatcher said. “Actual response is determined on scene. We call Mercy, who stages or launches the closest one. They dispatch the closest ... this is to save manpower tasks for us during an incident.
“In the old days we used to call each company individually for the best response time and then make the selection. We call Mercy and they coordinate with LifeNet for us. We get the closest available between the two.”
According to this dispatcher: “Mercy does not get first choice ... they are only the liaison.”
I reached out by email to Mercy Flight CEO Jeff Bartkoski for comment about several of the issues raised in Sunday’s column about gigantic bills for people transported by Mercy Flight. He responded quickly to a number of pointed questions that were put to him, and I appreciated his willingness to address the issues.
It should be noted that Bartkoski is not permitted by HIPAA regulations to discuss particular cases.
Here is a transcript of our communication:
Question: How are discussions going with Blue Cross/Blue Shield regarding becoming an In-Network organization?
Answer: These discussions began many months before any of the recent media (attention). Finalizing network agreement with Excellus is a very high priority. While the process has been frustratingly slow, we are making significant progress and I anticipated we will reach agreement soon. I encourage you to ask Excellus the same question.
Q: In 2009 the bill for another family ... was about $8,000. Why, in just one decade, have costs soared over 500 percent?
A: While I am not permitted due to HIPAA privacy regulations to discuss specific cases, our charges have significantly increased over the past decade as they have nationally. It is very expensive to remain ready to serve on a 24/7/365 basis and those costs to provide the service have increased. Additionally, the reimbursement we receive from our flights has not kept up with expenses. About two-thirds of our patients are insured by Medicare, Medicaid or are uninsured. The amount we receive from those transports do not come close to covering the expense to fly the patient. Furthermore, there is an increasing frequency of commercial insurers paying only a small portion of the bill and leaving their members to pay the rest. Finally, over the past decade there have been many more helicopters placed into service within this region as there has been across the nation, thus reducing the number of flight transports per helicopter in service. Given the fixed costs, the reduced amount of flight transports per helicopter directly relates to the increased charge for the service.
Q: As a non-profit, did Mercy Flight (for 2018) run in the black or red?
A: In 2018, like has been typical over our 27 years that we have served this region as a non-profit, flight revenue (insurance payments) did not cover our expenses. Only through the generous donations of the community we serve have we been able to sustain our service. I encourage you to ask the insurance companies if they operated in the black during 2018 — I believe at least some of them report their profits.
Q: What is the determining factor as to who gets airlifted or not? For example, a young man was shot in the back and made his way to Geneva General Hospital. The police report listed “life-threatening” injuries but he was transported to Strong Memorial by ambulance? But if someone is in a car accident and bumps their head it seems like they are automatically airlifted?
A: For an inter-facility flight transport between hospitals, the medical professionals at the sending hospital make the decision to request a helicopter for the transport. For a transport from the scene (outside of the hospital setting), the EMS Professionals on scene makes the request for a helicopter via the County 911 Center. The request for Mercy Flight Central’s service never originates with us.
Q: Can you offer any suggestions for both readers and the aforementioned patients on what/how to deal with a bill they can’t afford?
A: I suggest everyone encourage their health insurance providers (or employers if their coverage is through their employer) to meet with us and agree to include Mercy Flight Central in their network of providers with a rate that is sufficient to sustain our service. Should the patient receive a bill from us I encourage them to contact us to discuss payment options.
Write to Mercy Flight Central at 2420 Brickyard Road, Canandaigua, NY 14424; call them at (585) 396-0584; or visit http://www.mercyflightcentral.org.