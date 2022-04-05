Prior to last week’s interview, I had met Katherine “Kat” Michael at two local events where she was a vendor selling her unusual products.
I am not one who often combines my job as a photojournalist with being a consumer, but in this case, I purchased two items. I gave them to my life partner, Kim, as a “for-no-reason” gift.
Kat creates smudge sticks, which are bundles of dried herbs wrapped together into a stick. The tip is lit and the flame blown out, which allows a fragrant smoke to waft through a space.
Kim and I often light patchouli incense at home. It reminds me of the Grateful Dead concerts we have attended. Though the smudge sticks are not that particular scent, we also find cedar and sage pleasant.
I encourage readers to look at the photo gallery posted at www.fltimes.com that illustrates how each one is a work of art in itself. Of course, it is an artwork that eventually becomes mere smoke and ashes. So, it seems no coincidence that is the name of Kat’s business: Smoke and Ashes.
The term “smudging” refers to a ceremonial or ritual practice of burning herbs to purify and cleanse a room or other people. Kat, 31, has been around this sort of stuff for a while because of her mom and grandmother’s interest in the metaphysical genre.
As far as her business, she has been at it for a few years. She has a small studio tucked away in downtown Geneva, where she tries to create everyday.
Business is good, as evidenced by a growing number of repeat customers. Currently, she sells at events or through word of mouth. A website is on its way. Locally, she appears to be the only one making this product. It can be found on the shelves at Marilla’s Mindful Supplies, the Red Jacket Farm Store, and FLX Goods.
Kat’s family is from Geneva originally. She went to high school in West Irondequoit but now lives with her parents, who have moved back to Geneva. It certainly is a great opportunity for her to save money and help toward achieving her ultimate goal: to open a gift shop in Geneva.
The components of the smudge sticks — dried flowers, sage and cedar — are gathered throughout fall, spring and summer. Enough has to be stockpiled for winter production.
She gets some of the sage from California. As far as flowers, she grows some, friends donate, or she may just stop and pick them out of a field during her travels. Once gathered, they are hung upside down and eventually dry while still preserving the flower’s colors. Flower buds, like a small rose top, are placed in bins filled with floral sand to dry the flowers properly. In her studio, set on the floor, I mistook the bins as being filled with kitty litter.
Naturally, Kat is a fan of smudge sticks and uses them to cleanse her aura and clear her space. The smoke from dried sage can change the ionic composition of the air, and can have a direct effect on reducing one’s stress response. Smudging is ritual alchemy — changing and shifting the air element, and transforming a current experience into a mystical one.
It is a ritual that has been around for many years in different countries, cultures, and religions. Sage often is used, because it’s associated with purity.
Why do people smudge? For purification; it keeps viruses, bacteria, and fungi at bay. Before going to sleep after a stressful long day. Moving into a new house. Getting a new job. Starting a new business. Prior to meditation. After any ailment. After conflicts or arguments. To connect to a spiritual realm (intensifying the power of intuition). To dispel negativity.
She has started to expand her product line to include candles. Kat has carefully created her own scents with the assistance of a woman in Rochester who pours the candles. The candles are named Margaret’s Moon and Elizabeth’s Garden — in honor of her mother and grandmother.
With the spring/summer season upon us, I’m sure readers are bound to see Kat out selling her wares soon. For those who can’t wait, feel free to email her at katsmokeandashes@gmail.com to check out her inventory.