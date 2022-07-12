There are many ways that the human interest stories that “The Bigger Picture” presents come to fruition.
For me, it’s interesting that just at the time when I think the well has run dry on story ideas, a few seem to appear out of the blue. I have always welcomed the suggestions I receive by email or in passing. Most columns are harvested through my everyday life journeys through work and play.
It is hard to say what runs and what doesn’t other than something has to “speak” to me and pique my curiosity.
Take this week’s column. I was at the Penn Yan Flying Club’s pancake breakfast July 4. Though I have lived in the Finger Lakes for 22 years, it wasn’t until about five years ago I actually attended the fundraiser for the flying club. I was shocked to see thousands of people eating and perusing the planes — many vintage in nature.
It was small-town Americana at its best.
While I was there this year, a woman recognized me as the guy from the newspaper, came up to me, and asked if I could take a photo of her father-in-law.
That guy was Dick Gillespie. In August, he will turn 101 years old.
Now living in a nursing home in Penn Yan, Dick has family here. He asked his son, Bob, and his wife, Charlotte, to take him to the event. It’s something he talks about for weeks in advance.
The accompanying photo shows Bob with his dad in front of a vintage Stearman, a biplane formerly used to train the military. At least 10,626 of them were built in the United States during the 1930s and ’40s. After World War II ended, thousands of surplus aircraft were sold on the civilian market and used as crop dusters and sports planes in air shows.
On the sign by the Stearman pictured, it says it was owned by PY Flying Club member Harold “Eagle” Middlebrook, who passed away in 2002.
Dick Gillespie trained on one just like it — and many other aircraft — to hone his skills before eventually becoming a B-17 pilot for the 8th Airborne, 447th Squadron. Dick flew 21 missions over Germany in 1945; the last 10 times, he piloted the plane that led the formation.
He enlisted in the military in 1943 and was discharged at the end of 1945. Dick considered becoming a commercial airline pilot but felt it would be too disruptive for family life, so he joined the family business in Fulton and later took it over. It was a farm that processed milk and also featured a dairy bar for 25 years.
He and his wife would later move to Florida, where they managed a trailer park.
Dick has four sons, nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Only one son went on to get a pilot’s license. Dick maintained his for many years, owned several planes, and often rented them out.
Though now firmly settled on terra firma and in a wheelchair, it seems the flying bug has never left him, as one of the highlights of his year continues to be attending the Penn Yan Flying Club’s pancake breakfast on July 4. I hope I bump into him next year.