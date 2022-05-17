You couldn’t meet a nicer guy than Joe Midiri.
He is devout Catholic, extremely good son, and very loyal, hardworking employee. Unfortunately, when it comes to cancer, those qualities mean absolutely nothing.
On Aug. 27 of last year, Joe was leaving the law firm where he works and going to Cam’s Pizzeria in Geneva before heading home for the day. He had been suffering from a bad headache earlier, and he was having trouble concentrating when working with some clients.
When he went to take a step from the street to the sidewalk in front of Kelly’s Pub, he sensed a spinning like sensation and saw weird lights. That’s all he remembers.
He was informed by others later that someone called 911 and an ambulance came and took him to Geneva General Hospital.
Joe had suffered a grand mal seizure. It is caused by abnormal electrical activity throughout the brain. Usually, a grand mal seizure is caused by epilepsy. Sometimes, however, this type of seizure can be triggered by other health problems.
An MRI showed a tumor in his brain. The following day he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for more testing. It was confirmed that a tumor existed and had not yet metastasized (spread).
During his three days there doctors noticed the large, egg-sized tumor had enhancements. In other words, not good. It was an indication that it was likely malignant.
Joe admits to being in denial and resistant to efforts by doctors and family to have a brain biopsy and/or resection done. He had never had any sort of surgery during his 51 years on this earth. He told me he has always had a fear of dying since the age of 13. He was, naturally, very distraught.
Joe decided a second opinion was in order. He was fortunate to get seen by a team of neurologists at Roswell Cancer Treatment Center in Buffalo in October. It was there he realized doing nothing was not an option — especially since there were fears it was a glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer.
Glioblastoma can occur at any age, but tends to occur more often in older adults. It can cause worsening headaches, nausea, vomiting and seizures. It is difficult to treat, and eradicating it is often not possible.
Joe was given the shocking news that his life expectancy could be five months if he did nothing. Readers should think about how they might react when on one day life seems OK, then soon after you are given a death sentence. It’s unimaginable to comprehend. It is one thing to know we are all mortal, but the experience Joe had puts it into sharp focus.
Joe finally was convinced surgery was imperative, and it was scheduled.
He found himself in a crisis with God and was able to meet with his priest. Joe said to him, “Tell God to leave me alone and pick on someone else,” while thinking of all the years he prayed the rosary and was an altar boy. His priest’s response: “Here on earth there are no promises, but maybe in the next world.”
A loyal employee he is. An attorney at Midey, Mirras & Ricci, he continued to work after his cancer diagnosis, right up until surgery. He was back working seven days after the operation.
Joe admits to crying on his way into the hospital for surgery. He had major fears regarding the radiation and chemo treatments, but, more than anything, he is a guy not comfortable with this sort of change in his life, especially one this radical. Combine that with the unknown as to whether surgery would affect his motor skills? After all, the brain is a most sensitive organ.
The doctors later informed him, in lawyer-like terms, of the results. Eighty percent of the misdemeanors (tumor) was removed, as was 100% of the felonies (enhancements). The remaining 20% was left was to avoid potential neurological issues.
One of Joe’s funnier stories is handing out candy on Halloween just five days after surgery, when he had stitches across the side and top of his shaved head — seemingly perfect for the occasion, although not one person commented with “good costume.”
Joe is happy to say how fortunate he was to suffer few chemo/radiation side effects. The last of 33 radiation treatments occurred on New Year’s Eve day.
It is not known why he got the tumor, but doctors guess it might have been growing for about five years.
As you read this, Joe has lived past that five-month death sentence. His new lease on life, after surgery, has been changed to 3-5 years. He gets MRIs often. So far, so good.
He has no plans to go out and splurge on any luxuries, or to go on any exotic trips. For Joe, it is back to the simple day-to-day routine of his life — and that gives him the most joy.
• • •
Joe wanted me to list the people who have been so helpful:
• His mother, Angelina, who is his rock.
• Wendy Marsh brought him to medical appointments at Roswell and helped organize fellow Geneva High School class members Ken and Jen Harris to drive him to and from Roswell. His uncle, Daniel Higgins, also drove Joe back and forth to Roswell.
• Barbara A. Rokow drove him to Roswell when they had to meet with the neurosurgeon and neuro oncologist for the first time. Joe said she was an important, neutral third party who took notes and provided moral support.
• Thrive to Survive provided financial support, as did Blue Foundation of Canandaigua and the John F. Russo Jr. Memorial Foundation.
• The partners at the law firm where he works: Mike Mirras, Stephen Ricci and Christi Miller.