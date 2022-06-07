John Kenny is 72 years old. For 70 of those years the Waterloo resident has dealt with a mystery of sorts in his life, one that has troubled him constantly.
His parents had five kids. He is the third (middle) child. The two before him have blonde hair and blue eyes. So do the two born after him.
Look at the accompanying photo and you can see John has a dark complexion and dark eyes, nothing close to the look of either parent. Logic might dictate he was adopted. Perhaps he was switched at birth. Maybe a recessive gene surfaced from generations back. Or, was his dad not his biological father?
The simple solution would be to ask his parents, which John did. But he was never given any explanation; in fact, it was preferred that it not be a topic of discussion. It was a lingering, unanswered question that always stuck in the back of his mind — and, at times, made life difficult.
Many may not be aware of the “one-drop rule.” It is a social and legal principle of racial classification that started in the United States in the 1900s. It asserts that any person with even one forebearer of Black ancestry (“one drop” of “Black blood”) is considered Black. It is an example of the automatic assignment of children of a mixed union between different socioeconomic or ethnic groups to the group that usually has the lower status, regardless of the proportion of ancestry in other groups. The one-drop rule applies to no group other than Black Americans, and is apparently unique to the U.S.
For John, it meant dealing with verbal and physical racist attacks, especially as a child and teen. He got into fights — many of them. He is proud to say that his older brother sometimes was there to defend him.
As John matured, he chose to be a guy who would make good decisions and be a decent human being rather than fight. That resulted in him becoming an Eagle Scout and graduating in the top 10 of his class, and it continued into his adult life, when he became involved in community organizations and worked with children in a positive and empowering manner.
When his father was on his deathbed — two days prior to his passing — John made one last attempt to gain an explanation. His father had nothing to say or add to the nothing that had been discussed previously.
However, things took a 180-degree turn two years ago. Out of the blue he was contacted by a woman his age from out of state. She also had been in contact with another woman their age. All were born within months of each other.
The reason for the call? The women had decided, through genealogy research, to learn about their heritage. The information uncovered that all three were related — a shocking revelation but one that provided clarity and, most important for John, answers. Here is the very interesting story.
All three have the same father: George Luther Prout. George was of Jamaican/Afro heritage and was the boss in charge of arranging for migrant workers to come to the area — which, like today, offered plenty of available agricultural work. George would find migrant workers places to live and assist them with all kinds of stuff to get them settled. He would even go to court with the workers, if needed.
Prout, John was told, was a handsome, wealthy, charismatic, well-dressed man who tended to wear white buck shoes. He may have been a ladies man — a Lothario and philanderer would be more accurate. John considers him merely an unscrupulous sperm donor. Clearly, at one time John’s mother crossed paths with Prout, as did at least two others — all them were all impregnated within months of one another.
John’s parents were not migrant workers, nor were the parents of his “new” siblings.
During that time, contraceptive choices were far more limited than today, and options to terminate a pregnancy were not as accessible. Plus, those options were costly and often unsafe.
The good news is John has enjoyed the new connections he has made with his half-siblings. They have gotten together a couple times and call one another occasionally. He finds the new experiences enlightening and positive. John says that all three had their own challenges growing up, but each has ended up being fairly successful in their fields.
Having a complete picture of his heritage has given John a certain peace he hadn’t felt before.
The accompanying photo shows John singing “Happy Birthday” a few years ago along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal to a passenger getting ready to ride on a tour boat cruise he operates. It is a good segue to explain what John is up to these days.
He and his wife live part of the year on a boat in South Carolina. The rest of the time they’re at their longtime residence near the Cayuga-Seneca Canal in Waterloo. It’s the place on Routes 5&20 with wood carving sculptures he created out front.
The local home offers two houseboats for rent, as well as a yurt, glamping tent, camping trailer, and RV site. This year, through the generosity of the New York Power Authority that oversees the canal authority, John is able to offer, for six weeks, free kayak tours. It is part of an effort by the Power Authority to encourage folks to get out on the water. It starts in mid-June.
People can go to www.eventbrite.com and search “Waterloo, NY” to find his kayaking excursions.
Etcetera ...
• The last “Bigger Picture” column, which focused on the memorial plaques John Lord was creating in Waterloo, should have read they are located at the Waterloo Presbyterian Church.