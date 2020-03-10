My 20 years at the Finger Lakes Times marks the longest stint I’ve spent at any job, surpassing the 15 years I worked at another newspaper.
That is small potatoes compared to Geneva letter carrier Stephen Ingrassio, who was born in Geneva, graduated from GHS and now lives in Canandaigua.
Stephen has been on the job for the U.S. Postal Service a whopping 40 years. He turns 70 in May, but has no immediate plans to retire.
When I met with him he looked healthy and quite fit. He has had the same route in Geneva for 36 years. His tenure with the USPS has him fifth in seniority within a Rochester district that totals 512 routes. It allows him preference when it comes to vacation time and routes. He has been delivering so long that he sees kids he remembers as toddlers who now have kids of their own.
His particular route has him doing a bit of everything. He walks to some houses, and also drives his truck with the right-side steering wheel to mailboxes posted along some of the streets.
The truck he currently drives is real-wheel drive. It was built in 1991. It has “air conditioning” in the form of rolling down the windows combined with a fan attached to the dashboard. Heat in the winter comes only from two small vents on each side of the steering wheel. Fortunate for Stephen is that new vehicles may be coming soon — maybe even updated a bit. Actually, they will be next-generation vehicles with improved ergonomics, safety features, fuel efficiency, and design flexibility.
Stephen has seen some beneficial changes during his time. Most notable are the vertical flat cases he gets each morning at the start of his 8 a.m.-to-4:30 p.m. day. The mail used to come unsorted; it was his responsibility to organize. Now, because of automation, his mail comes perfectly sequenced in the order of his daily mail delivery. He never returns to the post office during the day because all of it, including packages, fits in his vehicle.
His daily route has him making 600-plus deliveries to homes and businesses, including 150 who get the Finger Lakes Times by mail Monday through Friday.
When asked how auto-pay withdrawal has affected the USPS, he admits it hasn’t helped. On the flip side, though, the dramatic increase in online shopping has been offset, somewhat, by all those orders being mailed to customers.
I am one of the people who is fairly old school. I still go to the post office to buy my stamps and get my mail from a P.O. box. I love the people who work at the Geneva branch. They’re quite friendly and always helpful, even though many are working six days a week due to a nationwide shortage nationwide at many post offices. That’s hard to imagine. Good benefits, starting pay around $17 hour — in essence, this is a call out to anyone who might need a job.
Some of the other questions I asked Stephen.
“Have you ever been bit by a dog?”
Yes, three times. Last time was about 12 years ago. (He did mention he carries mace in his bag).
“Ever break down during the route?”
Yes — in regards to his vehicle and himself. Years ago he slipped on ice on someone’s porch and broke his ankle.
Stephen also informed me that even though the USPS is part of the federal government, it does not get funding from them. Congress decided that mail delivery was a self-financing business whose operations should not be scaled up or down depending on national budget considerations. It receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, instead relying on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
What Stephen didn’t tell me was something I found on a USPS webpage from 2017:
“A 91-year-old postal customer in Geneva doesn’t always get mail, according to Letter Carrier Stephen Ingrassio. ‘Fortunately, he did on this day,’ Ingrassio said. That was the day when Ingrassio heard a cry for help as he approached the man’s home. The postal employee discovered that the man had fallen and cut his head. Ingrassio called 911 and stayed with the customer until emergency responders arrived. It was determined that the man had been stranded and bleeding for nearly three hours.”
Now that’s the kind of person we all wish our mail carriers were like.