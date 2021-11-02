Oct. 1 may have been the unluckiest day of lifelong Geneva resident Mike Connell’s life — while, at the same time, being the luckiest.
It was on that day, shortly before 7 p.m. that the 63-year-old “coded.” He went into cardiopulmonary arrest, an emergency medical condition in which a person’s heart has failed suddenly and the patient needs immediate attention. He turned blue, had no heartbeat, and essentially died on the grass of Midlakes High School’s Ollie Cook Memorial Field.
Not one’s best day, to say the least.
However, the fact he was able to sit down with me last week and tell his story indicates something amazing happened that night.
Mike is a high school sports official who works football and softball games. On Oct. 1, he was scheduled to officiate the Hornell at Midlakes football game as a back judge. He was looking forward to it since it was expected to be a good matchup under the “Friday Night Lights,” it was Midlakes’ Homecoming weekend, and the weather was nice.
I was scheduled to photograph that football game. At the last minute, I decided to work another game and highlight a team that had not been offered as much coverage this season. Later that evening, at the office, I heard minor details about the incident. Being someone who photographs dozens of athletic contests, my first thought was one of an overweight official having a heart attack.
That was not the case.
Mike is about as fit as anyone his age can be. He is a daily visitor to the local YMCA and an avid walker on the lakefront. He had a stress test a few years earlier where he scored off the charts to the good. Put simply, he is in great physical condition.
He was feeling good that fall night. Just minutes prior to the opening kickoff, he walked over to a bunch of game balls that he was in charge of managing. When he bent down to pick one up, he says it was like a door closing. Everything turned black. The next thing he remembers was waking up at 4 a.m. at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with tubes in his arms, a catheter, and being intubated (a tube was inserted through the mouth and then into the airway).
For selfish reasons, there were a couple of things I was curious to ask since I am 65 years old, registered for Medicare, and starting to think about my own mortality. First: Was it painful? Second: Did you see the so-called “white light?”
The answer to both questions was no. He said he bent down, felt not an ounce of pain, and blacked out.
The doctors have told him if he had not been at Midlakes that night, he likely would not have survived. Here’s why: Once Mike went down, he was given immediate attention. Amazingly, the assistant coach for Hornell was a doctor. There was an ambulance and EMTs already at the game, along with a sports trainer and Ontario County sheriff department officers. And, perhaps most important, there was a defibrillator in the press box, along with a sheriff deputy’s vehicle. Responders were able to restore a heartbeat, and Mercy Flight airlifted him to Rochester.
The game was postponed and played the next day.
Testing indicated no blockage of his arteries, nor any heart tissue damage. The only explanation offered so far as to why his heart stopped beating was that it may be hereditary in nature.
The treatment required a small pacemaker/defibrillator object to be placed in his upper chest area surgically. It has two wires that will jolt his heart if another incident occurs. He will wear it for the rest of his life.
Doctors determined it to be such a fluky event that he isn’t required to undergo any cardiac rehabilitation or dietary changes.
Mike is taking it easy for about six weeks. Then, he’s good to get back to his normal routine.
Naturally, there has been an outpouring of support from the brotherhood of high school officials in all sports, along with friends, co-workers, and others.
Mike knows how pretty much everything went down that night, courtesy of secondhand sources; remember, he was dead and gone at the time, with no recollection of anything until waking up in the hospital early the next morning. So, he is taking this opportunity to express his appreciation.
A religious man, Mike wants to extend his gratitude, deeply and sincerely, to the Hornell and Midlakes coaches — and, of particular note, the Hornell doctor who was coaching that night. And to the Midlakes community, including the cheerleaders, who used the Homecoming banners they made to create a barrier for emergency personnel and law enforcement to have more privacy while working on Mike. And to the players, many of whom knelt and prayed. And, finally, to his family.
Mike finds it very thought-provoking to think a bunch of total strangers came together to save his life. But, as the doctor later told him, “You couldn’t have been in a better spot.”