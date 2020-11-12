The recent Election Day certainly posed a test for polling places, given it was occurring at a time when COVID-19 is once again raging throughout the lower 48 states.
I visited polling places in Seneca, Ontario and Yates counties. All were well staffed and following strict protocols to keep things safe.
I didn’t go to Wayne County. Though New York state requires that media be allowed to view the canvassing of ballots, the county Board of Elections has banned the press since 2016. It seems illogical since providing transparency eases voters’ minds.
I voted at the Benton Town Hall around noontime. My girlfriend Kim did so at 7 a.m. Both of us saw a steady but manageable stream of voters pass through.
Traditionally, poll workers tend to be senior citizens, a group with some of the most at-risk individuals. However, as I headed to the voting machine with my completed ballot in hand, I noticed the guy monitoring it (pictured) was fairly young — as far as poll workers go. I asked him how old he was. He responded 20.
I took his name off the badge he was wearing, got his phone number, and contacted him later.
Juan España II is a Penn Yan Academy graduate. He went on to Finger Lakes Community College before taking a leave of absence from The College at Brockport.
His college plans changed when the pandemic hit because his father had been having some health issues with his lungs. Problems with the blood vessels. This was not a result of the novel coronavirus, but certainly the threat of catching it would spell serious trouble for his dad — possibly death. So Juan II has been helping his mom at home and with his father’s landscaping business.
This year’s election was a bigger deal than normal for Juan II. You see, his dad immigrated from Guatemala. He traveled much of the way through Mexico by foot, then hired “coyotes” to help him cross the border in one of two vans holding 20 people each. That was 22 years ago.
His father’s van was stopped by authorities, and all were detained. He was bailed out by his brother, who was living in the Finger Lakes area, then followed him here. He stayed, working the vineyards, factories and for some landscaping companies in the area — the types of jobs that many undocumented workers do that others won’t.
Soon after his father met his mom, an American from the Jordan-Elbridge area. Juan II is their only child.
Juan II starting working at the polls at age 18. He took all the necessary training. But this year’s election was different. He says when he and his family watched the news and saw people trying to cross into the United States on the southern border — legally and illegally — be put in cages, with young children separated from their mothers, it created visceral emotions. His father broke down in tears when seeing the images.
So working at the polling place this year and being part of the process as an American was something Juan II felt a greater need to do, given his family tree. Would it in any way affect what was happening at the border? No. But being fully engaged, educated and participating with maybe millions of other “Juans” just might give him peace of mind.
Juan II’s dad is now a legal naturalized citizen. Juan II says that at that ceremony it was the first time his dad ever wore a suit, a far cry from his upbringing in Guatemala, a time when his family could barely afford shoes for him.
I hope Juan’s dad’s health improves so he can continue enjoying the American Dream — one that is eventually COVID-free. In the meantime, I hope Juan II can continue his education soon because our country’s future depends on young adults like him.