Last week I attended the Wine Country Circuit Dog Show at Sampson State Park. For the past 34 years, over four consecutive September days each year, an all-breed show (conformation), obedience and rally trials have been held. A different kennel club is the host each day. Typically, more than 3,000 dogs participate every day.
The day I choose to go usually depends on the weather. The first day it’s good, I go, and this year that was Friday, the second day of the event.
I almost missed out, though. Even though I am in the news business, I was unaware that it was happening until the day before. Yes, it always occurs in late September, but it just didn’t seem to be promoted very well this year.
I mentioned that to the guy at the entrance. He agreed and said that things were unorganized this year. Too bad since the event really needs the public’s support to survive at this location. Many are not aware that they are encouraged to attend what really is a great event for the whole family.
I am a dog lover, so I really look forward to the Wine Country Circuit. I had my trusty photo assistant with me — Grover, a large Labradoodle — but he had to stay in the car, much to his disappointment.
The accompanying photo is one of Addison Patti, an 11-year-old sixth-grader from Ohio. She is with her 3-year-old Smooth Fox Terrier named Savannah.
She may be young, but Addison is quite the experienced dog handler. According to her mom, Kelly, it is a “way of life” for the entire family.
Addison and her 13-year-old sister, Elise, compete in shows about twice a month. The family has a stable of 10 dogs at home, including Basset Hounds, Irish Setters and Borzoi.
Showing dogs often is perceived — mistakenly — as a sport for the wealthy. Addison’s parents, who also show the animals, are barbers. They own rental properties to help bankroll the family passion. On this particular trip the sisters were accompanied by an aunt who also shows.
As Kelly sees it, the future of dog showing depends on children like hers getting involved.
Junior dog showing is for boys and girls 9-18 years old. In juniors, the focus is on the judging of how the dogs are handled. In the breed shows, scores are based on the dogs’ characteristics and conformation as interpreted by specific judges.
Junior showmanship is divided into three age groups: junior, intermediate, and senior. The classes are further divided into novice and open classes. Once you have gained enough points, you can graduate into open classes.
The inset photo is of Addison waiting her turn to compete in the breeds event with the adults.
Addison is co-owner and handler of Savannah. Handlers are expected to help the dog make the most favorable impression on the judges. During conformation, dogs stand still as the judges examine them with their hands. Some dogs may not like to be handled like that. It is a credit to a good handler and to the dog that they are able to tolerate this examination.
In addition, the handler is responsible for grooming and preparing the dogs for show. The more one knows about dogs and the business of dog shows, the better the chance of attracting clients that might hire you to handle their canines.
If one does well enough at these types of shows and wins, they gain qualifying points and have the opportunity to show their dogs on big stages such as the Westminster Dog Show at Madison Square Garden.
Addison hopes to follow in her sister’s footsteps. Elise has been to Westminster twice, qualifying this year in juniors with an Irish Setter.
I am sure that Addison has a bright future. She was poised, polite and confident. The breed of dog she was with is not known to be as patient and calm as it was when I was chatting with her. Although the Fox Terrier is highly intelligent, it says online that it can be willful at times, making training a challenging task.
Both knew it was “show time” Friday afternoon and acted accordingly. The duo placed second (against adults) in class of Open Bitches.