The Lady Justice statue atop the Ontario County Courthouse symbolizes fair and equal application of the law, virtue, integrity, impartiality, power, and justice. The blindfold represents impartiality, the ideal that justice should be applied without regard to wealth, power, race or other status. I want to present a criminal case and allow readers to make their own assessments. The case involving Audley Campbell, 44, of Geneva has come to its conclusion.
Most of the facts are available, in large part due to what the prosecution provided to the defense during discovery. Discovery is a pre-trial procedure in which each party can obtain evidence from the other party or parties by means of interrogatories and requests for documents, admissions and depositions.
Campbell was born in Jamaica, moved as a kid to New York City, then to the Rochester area and finally settled in Geneva 13 years ago after meeting Kelly Frank. The two are pictured at Lakefront Park during their wedding on July 11, which also happened to be Audley’s birthday.
Other than motor vehicle violations, Audley says he stayed out of trouble for some 15 years. Until the following 2018 incidents.
On July 26 that year, Audley says he got into Kelly’s 2013 Buick Lacrosse in Geneva to pick up a friend who we’ll call “Charles.” They were leaving to visit Audley’s mom in Georgia. A man named “Joseph” happened to be at the house to see Charles and hopped into the backseat of the car.
Joseph allegedly was at the house to buy cocaine from Charles. Police have texts that show the direct connection between the two men.
Joseph was a confidential informant for the Geneva Police Department. The prosecution fully admits that two confidential informants — or CIs — for two different drug buys related to this case were offered opportunities to avoid or minimize their own prosecutions. The other drug buy took place on July 11 with a different CI. The two CIs previously were arrested and charged with a variety of crimes — a total of seven, including felonies. Some of the cases were still pending.
On Sept. 12, 2018 there was a knock on Kelly and Audley’s front door. Two GPD officers had an indictment warrant and asked Audley to step outside where he was arrested. The prosecution accurately would later say in documents that there was no search warrant nor any property confiscated from Audley to be used at trial. His only words when being handcuffed were, “Call Charles.” Kelly replied “No, I won’t do that.” In pretrial discovery the prosecution later submitted only one notice of intention to offer evidence. It was that these statements were deemed a confession by Audley to the crimes he was about to be charged for.
Twenty minutes later, cops showed up again and asked Kelly for the keys to her car. She asked to see a warrant. One was never shown, nor is there any record of one being issued (in discovery) to search the vehicle. The GPD seized the vehicle under civil forfeiture laws and towed it away. In documents, the prosecution maintains at the time of the seizure Audley was in possession of the Buick even though he had already been arrested, and he didn’t own it.
There is no legal rule that states “possession is nine-tenths of the law,” even though the phrase often is used to suggest that someone who possesses an object is most likely its owner. In other words, the owner of the car (Kelly) did not give up ownership simply by lending it (to Audley).
Audley was charged by Geneva police with two counts each of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — Class B felonies. He faced up to 25 years in jail.
What the two informants were doing for the GPD is known as a “controlled buy.” The GPD seemed to follow protocol to the letter. The police searched the CI first to make sure he wasn’t carrying drugs, gave him marked bills and observed him during the drug deal. The informants carried a video device (cell phone). Afterward the CIs were searched again. All of this was documented for two drugs buys on July 11 and July 26 of 2018. The police did a field test each time to confirm the drug was cocaine.
Audley says he was never involved in the two alleged buys in either the transfer of drugs or money. There were two videos. Defense received only one, and Audley says it doesn’t show him handling product or money during the alleged drug deal.
But the oddest part of the case is that while the controlled buys seemed picture perfect with each netting about six grams and police close enough to test the substance and search the CI, they never swooped in to make any busts or arrests. Nor does it appear GPD ever got any of the $750 in marked money back.
As a result, this case became one dependent upon the word of confidential informants who far too often will say and do anything for the sole purpose of helping themselves. Police generally prefer deals they can observe but were unable to do so here as the alleged buys took place out of view. While an informant’s testimony alone is sufficient, readers can determine if this police investigation lacks substantial evidence to independently corroborate and support the testimony of the informants. Police and district attorneys are well aware that the weakest part of these types of cases are unreliable CIs.
Tomorrow: What information did the confidential informants offer and how did this case conclude.